Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: HC directs to produce report by Centre against Veena Vijayan's company

    The central government had appointed a team of senior officials to investigate the CMRL company in Kochi, Exalogic, owned by the Chief Minister's daughter Veena, and KSIDC, a public sector organization.

    Kerala: HC directs to produce report by Centre against Veena Vijayan's company rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 1:16 PM IST

    Kochi: The High Court has directed to produce documents related to the Centre's investigation into the 'monthly payment' allegations related to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan's company Exalogic Solutions. Although the investigation is underway, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office of the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not hindered the investigation, the petitioner, Kottayam District Panchayat member and Adv. Shone George said to the court. The court informed that the petition will be considered on 24 January.

    The central government had appointed a team of senior officials to investigate the CMRL company in Kochi, Exalogic, owned by the Chief Minister's daughter Veena, and KSIDC, a public sector organization. The investigation order was given based on the findings of the Income Tax Board after the 'monthly payment' controversy.

    Inconsistencies were found earlier in a preliminary investigation that was based on a complaint made against Exalogic Solutions. According to reports, the union ministry demanded a thorough investigation of Veena's company in light of the findings. The financial transactions between Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Cochin Mineral and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) will also be investigated by a three-member investigative team.  A report regarding the same will be submitted in four months.

    According to the order, Exalogics Solutions has committed several violations of the law. A detailed investigation was ordered after this became clear in the preliminary investigation conducted by the Registrar of Companies Bangalore. CMRL gave vague and evasive replies to the Registrar of Companies, Ernakulam. KSIDC was not even ready to reply. The order directed an investigation of the entire transactions of the three institutions in detail. Karnataka Deputy Registrar of Companies Varun BS, Chennai Deputy Director K.M. Shankara Narayanan, Pondicherry ROC, and A. Gokulnath are in charge of the investigation. 

    Earlier, the Registrar of Companies had received a complaint seeking to investigate the transaction between Exalogic and CMRL. The investigation is being conducted under Section 210.1.C of the Companies Act, 2013. Earlier, the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board had found that CMRL illegally paid Rs 1.72 crore to Exalogic due to its relationship with the Chief Minister. Exalogic was found to have received this payment for services it did not perform.


     

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2024, 1:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Mandir scams alert! Beware of fake VIP entry WhatsApp messages; prasad offer with Rs 51 shipping charges snt

    Ram Mandir scams alert! Beware of fake VIP entry WhatsApp messages; prasad offer with Rs 51 shipping charges

    Viral Video: Boy 'igniting' gas stove with a finger leaves internet stunned (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Boy 'igniting' gas stove with a finger leaves internet stunned (WATCH)

    Mayawati BSP to go solo in 2024 Lok Sabha election says alliance option can be considered after polls gcw

    Mayawati's BSP to go solo in 2024 Lok Sabha election, says 'alliance option can be considered...'

    Bengaluru gears up for South India's largest multimodal logistics park

    Bengaluru gears up for South India's largest multimodal logistics park

    Hyderabad Army soldier bleeds to death as banned Chinese manja slits throat while commuting to work gcw

    Hyderabad: Army soldier bleeds to death as banned Chinese manja slits throat while commuting to work

    Recent Stories

    Ram Mandir scams alert! Beware of fake VIP entry WhatsApp messages; prasad offer with Rs 51 shipping charges snt

    Ram Mandir scams alert! Beware of fake VIP entry WhatsApp messages; prasad offer with Rs 51 shipping charges

    Viral Video: Boy 'igniting' gas stove with a finger leaves internet stunned (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Boy 'igniting' gas stove with a finger leaves internet stunned (WATCH)

    Fasting for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha? Do NOT make these mistakes

    Fasting for Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha? Do NOT make these mistakes

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: #NextGen stars Mensik, Assche announce their arrival with convincing wins in Round 1 osf

    Australian Open 2024: #NextGen stars Mensik, Assche announce their arrival with convincing wins in Round 1

    12th Fail': Medha Shankr 'thanks' fans for shower film with love; expresses gratitude; Read more ATG

    '12th Fail': Medha Shankr 'thanks' fans for shower film with love; expresses gratitude; Read more

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon