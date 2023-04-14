Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala's first Vande Bharat express to be flagged off on April 25; Report

    According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will arrive in the state on April 24, will flag off the express the next day.
     

    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 8:54 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a major development, Kerala will have its first Vande Bharat Express officially on April 25. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will arrive in the state on April 24, will flag off the express the next day.

    The Vande Bharat Express was handed over to the Southern Railway on Thursday night and it is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Two rakes with 16 cars were handed over to Kerala. 

    Reportedly, the Vande Bharat Express will have a trial run from Thiruvananthapuram. A high-level team, led by Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh, will conduct inspections during the trial run. 

    Vande Bharat Express will operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur. It will have stops at Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur. However, the confirmation of stops is yet to be announced by the Ministry of Railways. 

    Thiruvananthapuram Division informed that Vande Bharat is expected to reach the capital city by tonight via Palakkad.

    PM Modi will reach in Kochi, Ernakulam on April 24  to participate in the 'Yuvam-2023' event, a dialogue program with the youths, organised by the 'Vibrant Youth For Modifying Kerala'. Newly-joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Antony will also attend the event with the Prime Minister. 

    The purpose of "YUVAM" is to draw young people from outside the party. Over 1 lakh young people are reportedly anticipated to attend the event. Yuvam is part of the drive to attract people from various sectors to the party across the state. While youth and professionals are participating in Kochi, Union Minister Smriti Irani is participating in the Women's Sangam in Thrissur, and in Kozhikode, the event is being organized by the ex-servicemen's association led by Rajnath Singh. The BJP says that Antony's entry is only the beginning. More prominent opposition figures and VIPs from other fields are expected to surprise entry into the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

