Kerala's Agriculture Minister T Siddique announced the government's goal to restore farmer dignity and strengthen the agricultural sector. He emphasized involving youth, expanding organic farming, and ensuring farmers receive the support they deserve.

Govt Aims to Restore Farmer Dignity

Keralam Agriculture and Soil Conservation Minister T Siddique said that the state government's goal is to restore the dignity of farmers and strengthen the agricultural sector. He was inaugurating the Athma Farmers’ Awards distribution ceremony organized by the Peravoor Block Panchayat at Navaneetham Auditorium in Peravoor.

The Minister noted that while people often think about the prices of rice and vegetables when they eat, they rarely reflect on the farmers whose hard work makes food production possible. He said that farming has increasingly been viewed as a secondary occupation, despite being one of the most essential and responsible professions for sustaining human life.

“Without farmers, there is no family, no society, and no future. We must ensure that farmers remain firmly rooted in agriculture and receive the support they deserve,” he said, assuring that the Agriculture Department would continue to stand with farming communities.

Engaging Youth and Promoting Organic Farming

Siddique stated that the government is committed to bringing the younger generation back to agriculture. As part of this effort, agricultural clubs have been launched in 500 schools across the state. He also said that the government would soon take a decision on awarding grace marks to students engaged in agricultural activities.

Highlighting concerns over pesticide-contaminated vegetables entering the state from outside, the Minister stressed the importance of expanding organic farming. He said initiatives such as the “Krishi Shakthi” scheme for women farmers were aimed at strengthening the agricultural sector and encouraging greater participation.

The Minister added that the government’s objective is to instill confidence among farmers and motivate them to remain active in cultivation. He also informed that directions had been issued to intensify precautionary measures against drought.

Athma Farmers’ Awards Ceremony

Peravoor Block Panchayat President Indira Sreedharan presided over the function. Principal Agriculture Officer Tulasi Chengatt delivered the introductory address, while Ajith Mohan, holding charge of the ATMA Project Director, explained the project. Several local body representatives, agriculture officials, and public representatives attended the event.

Award Winners Honoured

Awards were presented to outstanding farmers from the region. K A Jinto of Kanichar won the award for Best Mixed Farmer, Sheeja Manoj received the award for Best Woman Farmer, and V Babu of Kolayad was honoured as Best ST Farmer. Ajith Peter of Peravoor was selected as Best Dairy Farmer, while T U Ajith received the Best Young Farmer Award. Amritha Biju of Kelakam was given a special recognition award.

A farming seminar organized by ATMA Peravoor Block was also held as part of the programme, with Maloor Agriculture Officer Shinu Thomas leading the session.