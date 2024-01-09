Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Governor to inaugurate Karunyam project in Idukki amid CPM-LDF hartal

    The Governor is coming to Thodupuzha to inaugurate the Karunyam project of the  Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) this morning. All the shops in the Idukki district were closed. Meanwhile, high security has been implemented in the district amid the Governor's visit.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 9:07 AM IST

    Idukki: The CPM has initiated a hartal in Idukki when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is scheduled to reach Thodupuzha. The Governor is coming to Thodupuzha to inaugurate the Karunyam project of the  Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES).  

    Despite the announced hartal in the district, the tradesmen coordination committee remains resolute and decided not to withdraw from the planned program. The Traders and Industry Coordinating Committee has asserted that a maximum number of workers will actively participate in the program. The leadership of this committee has made it clear that they will not accept workers who arrive on foot. Sunny Paimballil, the Idukki District President of the Traders and Industry Coordination Committee, has personally clarified this stance.

    All the shops in the Idukki district were closed. Meanwhile, high security has been implemented in the district amid the Governor's visit. The LDF (Left Democratic Front) is organizing a march to Raj Bhavan, involving the mobilization of ten thousand farmers this morning. The march is a protest against the Governor's decision not to sign the Land Amendment Bill. CPM State Secretary MV Govindan will inaugurate the Raj Bhavan March. The Raj Bhavan explained that they have received numerous complaints about the Land Customary Act and have sought an explanation from the government, however, as of now, no response has been received.

