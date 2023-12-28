Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Forest Development Corporation organizes flower show in Vagamon

    Kerala Forest Development Corporation has organized a flower show for tourists traveling to Vagamon this New Year.

    Kerala Forest Development Corporation organizes flower show in Vagamon rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 4:20 PM IST

    Idukki: Kerala Forest Development Corporation has organized a flower show for tourists traveling to Vagamon this New Year. The Vagamon Flower Festival stands out for its unique approach to preserving the natural beauty of the KFDC-held land.

     The arrangement showcases hundreds of plant species, including succulents, creepers, orchids, anthuriums, and aquatic plants. The landscape is adorned with blooming chrysanthemums and roses, creating a diverse and visually stunning display. This festival not only celebrates the vibrant colors of flowers but also emphasizes the importance of maintaining the ecological integrity of the region.

    The flower show is a new experience for tourists in the coolest climate of December. Apart from the flower show, there is also boating in the lake between the Mottakkunn hills, a playground for children, and a watch tower built in the traditional way to enjoy the beauty of Vagamon from a height. There is also a facility to buy favorite plants and other items.

    The entry will be from 8 am to 8:30 pm till January 7. The entry fee is Rs 30 for adults and Rs 20 for children. The Kerala Forest Department will hold more events during the summer season if the flower show is successful.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 4:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka govt mandates 60:40 rule for Kannada signboards across Bengaluru, sets Feb 28 deadline vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka govt mandates 60:40 rule for Kannada signboards across Bengaluru, sets Feb 28 deadline

    Mayawati BSP ready to join INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha polls, but with THIS condition AJR

    Mayawati's BSP ready to join INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha polls, but with THIS condition

    Karnataka: UP-based Bengaluru trekker found dead at Savandurga hills after 100-hour search efforts vkp

    Karnataka: UP-based Bengaluru trekker found dead at Savandurga hills after 100-hour search efforts

    Death sentences of eight Indian Navy veterans in Qatar commuted, says MEA AJR

    Death sentences of eight Indian Navy veterans in Qatar commuted; check details

    DMDK founder Vijayakanth's mortal remains brought to party HQ in Chennai, final rites on December 29 AJR

    DMDK founder Vijayakanth's mortal remains brought to party HQ in Chennai, final rites on December 29

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka govt mandates 60:40 rule for Kannada signboards across Bengaluru, sets Feb 28 deadline vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka govt mandates 60:40 rule for Kannada signboards across Bengaluru, sets Feb 28 deadline

    Mayawati BSP ready to join INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha polls, but with THIS condition AJR

    Mayawati's BSP ready to join INDIA bloc ahead of Lok Sabha polls, but with THIS condition

    Karnataka: UP-based Bengaluru trekker found dead at Savandurga hills after 100-hour search efforts vkp

    Karnataka: UP-based Bengaluru trekker found dead at Savandurga hills after 100-hour search efforts

    New Year 2024: 7 offbeat places in India to explore RBA EAI

    New Year 2024: 7 offbeat places in India to explore

    cricket AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Mitchell Marsh's counter-attack rescues Australia on Day 3 in Melbourne osf

    AUS vs PAK, 2nd Test: Mitchell Marsh's counter-attack rescues Australia on Day 3 in Melbourne

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon