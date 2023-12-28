Kerala Forest Development Corporation organizes flower show in Vagamon

Idukki: Kerala Forest Development Corporation has organized a flower show for tourists traveling to Vagamon this New Year. The Vagamon Flower Festival stands out for its unique approach to preserving the natural beauty of the KFDC-held land.

The arrangement showcases hundreds of plant species, including succulents, creepers, orchids, anthuriums, and aquatic plants. The landscape is adorned with blooming chrysanthemums and roses, creating a diverse and visually stunning display. This festival not only celebrates the vibrant colors of flowers but also emphasizes the importance of maintaining the ecological integrity of the region.

The flower show is a new experience for tourists in the coolest climate of December. Apart from the flower show, there is also boating in the lake between the Mottakkunn hills, a playground for children, and a watch tower built in the traditional way to enjoy the beauty of Vagamon from a height. There is also a facility to buy favorite plants and other items.

The entry will be from 8 am to 8:30 pm till January 7. The entry fee is Rs 30 for adults and Rs 20 for children. The Kerala Forest Department will hold more events during the summer season if the flower show is successful.