Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Father, 2 children found dead in suspected suicide case in Kollam

    A father and his two children were found dead inside their home in Kollam. The initial conclusion of the police is that the father killed his children and committed suicide. 

    Kerala: Father, 2 children found dead in suspected suicide case in Kollam rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 10:31 AM IST

    Kollam: A father and his two children were found dead inside their home in Kollam. The deceased has been identified as Jose Pramod, son Devanarayanan and daughter Devananda.  The initial conclusion of the police is that the father killed his children and committed suicide. 

    The police and relatives were informed about the death this morning. The police reached the spot and the inquest proceedings are progressing. The bodies of the children were hanging from the handrail. The father's body was found in the bedroom. The children's mother is a doctor and stays away from the family.

    The initial findings suggested family disputes as a possible motive for the tragic incident. The police concluded that this may have led to murder and suicide. The police have concluded that the father may have committed suicide by killing his children. Further details on the deaths are anticipated after the completion of the post-mortem. The relatives have arrived at the scene as the investigation unfolds.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to rely on PM Modi for Kerala campaign anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to rely on PM Modi for Kerala campaign

    UNSC confirms death of Lashkar founder and Hafiz Saeed's deputy Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi

    UNSC confirms death of Lashkar founder and Hafiz Saeed's deputy Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi

    Karnataka: High school teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment of female students at Yadgiri vkp

    Karnataka: High school teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment of female students at Yadgiri

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple to enforce wedding restrictions during PM Modi's visit on January 17 rkn

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple to enforce wedding restrictions during PM Modi's visit on January 17

    PM Modi starts special 11-day ritual leading up to Pran Pratishtha

    PM Modi starts special 11-day fasting ritual leading up to Pran Pratishtha

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's selfies are cutest thing on internet [PICTURES] ATG

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's selfies are cutest thing on internet [PICTURES]

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to rely on PM Modi for Kerala campaign anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to rely on PM Modi for Kerala campaign

    UNSC confirms death of Lashkar founder and Hafiz Saeed's deputy Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi

    UNSC confirms death of Lashkar founder and Hafiz Saeed's deputy Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi

    Video Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' for parents in Gaya; talks about Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya RBA

    Video: Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' for parents in Gaya; talks about Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya

    Karnataka: High school teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment of female students at Yadgiri vkp

    Karnataka: High school teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment of female students at Yadgiri

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon