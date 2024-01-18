Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Elderly woman attacked by relative over boundary dispute in Kollam

    The police have filed a case against Saritha, the elder woman's sister's daughter-in-law for pushing and injuring her. The incident occurred over a dispute on a property boundary. 

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

    ollam: An 85-year-old woman, Sarasamma, was injured in an attack by her relative in Kollam. The police have filed a case against Saritha, the elder woman's sister's daughter-in-law for pushing and injuring her. The incident occurred over a dispute on a property boundary. 

    Meanwhile, Saritha pushed Sarasamma who was walking in the courtyard of the house. In the fall, Sarasamma fractured her femur and injured her hand and head. Sarasamma screamed in pain and was taken to a private hospital by her relatives for treatment. The case has been registered on the complaint of Sarasamma's son.

    An elderly woman, Prema, had her foot kicked during a property dispute. Krishnakumar and his friend Sunil, residents of Kanjiramkulam, attacked the elderly woman. Prema and her family had been cultivating a farm belonging to Vijayakumar for 35 years. Following Vijayakumar's demise, Krishnakumar, his sister's husband, began threatening and assaulting Prema's family, demanding that they vacate the farm.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 2:22 PM IST
