Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Drug controller intensifies investigation in rare kidney disease

    : The Malappuram District Drugs Controller Division has intensified its investigation into the incident of kidney failure due to the use of fake cosmetic products

    Kerala: Drug controller intensifies investigation in rare kidney disease rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    Malappuram: The Malappuram District Drugs Controller Division has intensified its investigation into the incident of kidney failure due to the use of fake cosmetic products. The drug controller informed us that the creams coming into the market do not have an exact manufacturing address or quality, and they are conducting inspections in different parts of Malappuram district, and many fake packets have been seized. The District Medical Officer has also infor that an investigation has started regarding this matter.

    Around 11 people who used skin whitening creams were diagnosed with kidney disease. It was found that the 14-year-old girl, who was in critical condition, was continuously using this cream. The head of the medical department of a private hospital in Kottakal found that people who came with similar symptoms were also using this cream. 

    The nephrology department of Aster Mims Hospital, Kottakal, found that some beauty creams can cause kidney disease. A rare kidney disease called membranous nephropathy has been found in patients, including men and women, who used high-dose metal whitening creams.

    Many people were found to be using skin-whitening creams that contained a lot of harmful metals. The problem came to light when a 14-year-old girl got very sick, and her doctors discovered that she had been using one of these creams. Firstly, the doctors were not able to discover the reason for this disease, however later the girl's relative also sought medical help with the same symptoms

    Both of them tested positive for NELL-1 MN. It was found that both of them had been using the same fairness cream for two months. Sajeesh Shivdas and Dr. Ranjith Narayanan, senior nephrologists of Aster Mims, Kottakal, instructed all the patients who sought treatment with similar symptoms to be called and advised to revisit. It was found that eight of them used fairness face cream. The samples of the patients and fairness cream will be tested for further investigation.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN- 491 October 12 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN- 491 October 12 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Karuvannur bank scam: Case filed against actor-politician Suresh Gopi, 500 BJP workers for Padayatra rkn

    Karuvannur bank scam: Case filed against actor-politician Suresh Gopi, 500 BJP workers for Padayatra

    CWRC order to again release water to Tamil Nadu is shocking: Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy vkp

    CWRC order to again release water to Tamil Nadu is shocking: Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

    Canada allegation has not impacted Indian diplomacy in Indo-Pacific: Envoy

    Canada's allegations have not impacted Indian diplomacy in Indo-Pacific: Envoy

    Over 20 trains diverted after North East Express derails in Bihar at least 4 dead gcw

    Over 20 trains diverted after North East Express derails in Bihar

    Recent Stories

    Saw glimpse of what millions experience daily UK Foreign Secy after running for cover after siren goes off WATCH gcw

    'Saw glimpse of what millions experience': UK Foreign Secy after running for cover after siren goes off |WATCH

    Hrithik Roshan girlfriend Saba Azad gets trolled for her performance on Lakme Fashion Week ramp (WATCH) RBA

    Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad gets trolled for her performance on Lakme Fashion Week ramp (WATCH)

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN- 491 October 12 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN- 491 October 12 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    National Cinema Day: Advance booking for Fukrey 3, Mission Ranigaj, Jawan combined crosses 3.10 lakh; Read ATG

    National Cinema Day: Advance booking for Fukrey 3, Mission Ranigaj, Jawan combined crosses 3.10 lakh; Read

    Karuvannur bank scam: Case filed against actor-politician Suresh Gopi, 500 BJP workers for Padayatra rkn

    Karuvannur bank scam: Case filed against actor-politician Suresh Gopi, 500 BJP workers for Padayatra

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon