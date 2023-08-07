Kerala: Despite HC order, no qualified teachers appointed to teach English in over 600 schools

By appointing them in place of the English candidates, candidates allege that this is an attempt to safeguard the PSC rank lists of other subjects.

Thiruvananthapuram: Even though it has been two years since the High Court ruled that only qualified teachers should teach English, the Government is still taking its time. Over 642 high schools in the state are still operating without teachers who hold a B.Ed. in English, according to reports made public at the request of applicants. Government schools make up 413 of these. In most government high schools English is taught by teachers who handle other subjects.

HST candidates have petitioned the HC alleging contempt of court due to government delay in the case. The Education Principal Secretary has been asked to appear in court on August 16 as a result.

On August 8, 2021, the HC issued an order directing that positions be assigned on a period basis while taking English as a language subject into consideration. A five-person group produced a report in October 2022 that examined the potential effects of this post-formation on current teaching positions, the curriculum, and the associated budgetary burden.

The candidates again moved the court after no further proceedings, in this case, were taken. The court then issued a directive requiring the creation of posts about English as a language within four months. When this failed to yield any results as well, the candidates decided to bring a contempt of court petition. Candidates claimed that the PSC rank lists have solely been used to appoint English teachers for namesake.

