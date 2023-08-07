Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Despite HC order, no qualified teachers appointed to teach English in over 600 schools

    By appointing them in place of the English candidates, candidates allege that this is an attempt to safeguard the PSC rank lists of other subjects.

    Kerala: Despite HC order, no qualified teachers appointed to teach English in over 600 schools anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Even though it has been two years since the High Court ruled that only qualified teachers should teach English, the Government is still taking its time. Over 642 high schools in the state are still operating without teachers who hold a B.Ed. in English, according to reports made public at the request of applicants. Government schools make up 413 of these. In most government high schools English is taught by teachers who handle other subjects.

    Also read: Lok Sabha Secretariat restores membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi; check details

    HST candidates have petitioned the HC alleging contempt of court due to government delay in the case. The Education Principal Secretary has been asked to appear in court on August 16 as a result.

    On August 8, 2021, the HC issued an order directing that positions be assigned on a period basis while taking English as a language subject into consideration. A five-person group produced a report in October 2022 that examined the potential effects of this post-formation on current teaching positions, the curriculum, and the associated budgetary burden.

    The candidates again moved the court after no further proceedings, in this case, were taken. The court then issued a directive requiring the creation of posts about English as a language within four months. When this failed to yield any results as well, the candidates decided to bring a contempt of court petition. Candidates claimed that the PSC rank lists have solely been used to appoint English teachers for namesake.

    Also read: 'Don't go, Sir...' school children give emotional farewell to their beloved teacher; WATCH

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Rahul Gandhi get his official bungalow back after being reinstated? check details AJR

    Will Rahul Gandhi get his official bungalow back after being reinstated? check details

    Russia Ukraine war: India joins peace dialogue hosted by Saudi Arabia

    Russia-Ukraine war: India joins peace dialogue hosted by Saudi Arabia

    How an American billionaire pushed propaganda for China in India

    How an American billionaire pushed propaganda for China in India

    Monsoon session: Lok Sabha Secretariat restores membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi; check details

    Lok Sabha Secretariat restores membership of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi; check details

    'Don't go, Sir...' school children give emotional farewell to their beloved teacher; WATCH anr

    'Don't go, Sir...' school children give emotional farewell to their beloved teacher; WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Amazon Rainforest to Congo Basin: 7 most dangerous forests MSW

    Amazon Rainforest to Congo Basin: 7 most dangerous forests

    Barbie: Ryan Gosling enjoys quality time at beach outing with family vma

    Barbie: Ryan Gosling enjoys quality time at beach outing with family

    Sushant Singh Rajput's fans express discontent after influencer uses AI to look like late star (WATCH VIDEO) RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput's fans express discontent after influencer uses AI to look like late star (WATCH VIDEO)

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro may offer stacked camera sensors Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 Pro may offer stacked camera sensors: Report

    Poha to Rawa Idly: Easy breakfast ideas for Monday morning rush hour ATG

    Poha to Rawa Idly: Easy and healthy breakfast ideas

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon