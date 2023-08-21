Kerala: LED flashlights on government vehicles to invite fine of Rs 5000

The Kerala High Court had directed legal action against all government vehicles that use illegal LED flashlights. Following this directive, the state government has decided to charge a penalty of Rs 5000.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has ordered the imposition of a Rs. 5000 penalty for the installation of fancy lights on official vehicles, including ministerial vehicles. The decision was made following a High Court directive. The High Court in May had noted that the use of fancy lights on vehicles is against the Motor Vehicles Act and hence illegal.

The ruling states that it is illegal to install neon lights, flashlights, multi-color LED lights, and other lightings on cars. Prior to this, LED lights were placed on the bumper grill as a result of the ministers' vehicles being prohibited from using beacon lights.

Additionally, special permission from RTOs should be obtained before installing fog lamps on vehicles operating in snowy areas. The placement of these lamps must prevent light from hitting vehicles travelling the opposite way.

The division bench of the High Court had also made it clear that this rule covers not just Kerala's government vehicles but also those of other states that transit through Kerala.

The Motor Vehicles Act prohibits using flashlights on moving cars countrywide. Ministers used to drive vehicles equipped with beacon lights in the past. However, as the Central government decided to do away with such lights, including those used in the Prime Minister's convoy, the state government did the same and replaced beacon lights in the vehicles driven by cabinet ministers. The purpose of this action was to discourage VIP culture.

