Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: LED flashlights on government vehicles to invite fine of Rs 5000

    The Kerala High Court had directed legal action against all government vehicles that use illegal LED flashlights. Following this directive, the state government has decided to charge a penalty of Rs 5000.

    Kerala: Decorative lights on government vehicles to invite fine of Rs 5000 anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has ordered the imposition of a Rs. 5000 penalty for the installation of fancy lights on official vehicles, including ministerial vehicles. The decision was made following a High Court directive. The High Court in May had noted that the use of fancy lights on vehicles is against the Motor Vehicles Act and hence illegal. 

    Also read: Kerala: Rumblings within Congress, Ramesh Chennithala unhappy with CWC reshuffling

    The ruling states that it is illegal to install neon lights, flashlights, multi-color LED lights, and other lightings on cars. Prior to this, LED lights were placed on the bumper grill as a result of the ministers' vehicles being prohibited from using beacon lights.

    Additionally, special permission from RTOs should be obtained before installing fog lamps on vehicles operating in snowy areas. The placement of these lamps must prevent light from hitting vehicles travelling the opposite way.

    The division bench of the High Court had also made it clear that this rule covers not just Kerala's government vehicles but also those of other states that transit through Kerala.

    The Motor Vehicles Act prohibits using flashlights on moving cars countrywide. Ministers used to drive vehicles equipped with beacon lights in the past. However, as the Central government decided to do away with such lights, including those used in the Prime Minister's convoy, the state government did the same and replaced beacon lights in the vehicles driven by cabinet ministers. The purpose of this action was to discourage VIP culture.
     

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Turmoil within Karnataka Congress; MLC raises concern over party dynamics

    Turmoil within Karnataka Congress; MLC raises concern over party dynamics

    Controversy erupts as Prakash Raj ridicules ex-ISRO chief K Sivan ahead of Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing AJR

    Controversy erupts as Prakash Raj ridicules ex-ISRO chief K Sivan ahead of Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing

    Amid threat from defections, BJP to go into a huddle in Karnataka

    Amid threat from defections, BJP to go into a huddle in Karnataka

    Violent encounter: Neighbours fatally stab Delhi Police Homeguard with sword AJR

    Violent encounter: Neighbours fatally stab Delhi Police Homeguard with sword

    Kerala: Rumblings within Congress, Ramesh Chennithala unhappy with CWC reshuffling anr

    Kerala: Rumblings within Congress, Ramesh Chennithala unhappy with CWC reshuffling

    Recent Stories

    Entertainment Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's joyful lunch date captured in new snapshot from Barbados osf

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's joyful lunch date captured in new snapshot from Barbados

    Turmoil within Karnataka Congress; MLC raises concern over party dynamics

    Turmoil within Karnataka Congress; MLC raises concern over party dynamics

    Decoding Unofficial Dating: 10 signs you're in a Modern Situationship MSW EAI

    Decoding Unofficial Dating: 10 signs you're in a Modern Situationship

    Bizarre Repellent manufacturer in UK seeks volunteers for 8-hour insect bite endurance test snt

    Bizarre! Repellent manufacturer in UK seeks volunteers for 8-hour insect bite endurance test

    Controversy erupts as Prakash Raj ridicules ex-ISRO chief K Sivan ahead of Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing AJR

    Controversy erupts as Prakash Raj ridicules ex-ISRO chief K Sivan ahead of Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon