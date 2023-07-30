Kerala: Bodies of newlyweds who slipped into Pallikkal River found after extensive search

The couple has been identified as Siddique (28), of Puthanveedu in Chonamukal in Kadakkal's Kummil and his wife Naufia Naushad (21), of Pachayil House in Kavathiyad in Karalikkonam in Ayoor who went missing after falling into Pallikkal river.

Thiruvananthapuram: In an unfortunate incident, a newlywed couple and a relative died after they were swept away in the Pallikkal River while taking photographs. At first, the body of Ansal Khan, a relative of the couple was found on Saturday (July 29).

The couple has been identified as Siddique (28), of Puthanveedu in Chonamukal in Kadakkal's Kummil and his wife Naufia Naushad (21), of Pachayil House in Kavathiyad in Karalikkonam in Ayoor. They went missing after falling into the river while taking photographs and the fire force and locals intensified the search for the missing couple late at night on Saturday.

The couple got married a week ago and had come to Ansil's house for a feast. After the feast, the trio went to the nearby river to take photos. According to reports, the couple fell into the river when they lost their balance while clicking photos from the cliff. The couple's bodies were recovered today morning.

