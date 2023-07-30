Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Bodies of newlyweds who slipped into Pallikkal River found after extensive search

    The couple has been identified as Siddique (28), of Puthanveedu in Chonamukal in Kadakkal's Kummil and his wife Naufia Naushad (21), of Pachayil House in Kavathiyad in Karalikkonam in Ayoor who went missing after falling into Pallikkal river.

    Kerala: Bodies of newlyweds who slipped into Pallikkal River found after extensive search anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In an unfortunate incident, a newlywed couple and a relative died after they were swept away in the Pallikkal River while taking photographs. At first, the body of Ansal Khan, a relative of the couple was found on Saturday (July 29). 

    Also read: Kerala: Mortal remains of 5-year-old girl killed in Aluva to be cremated today

    The couple has been identified as Siddique (28), of Puthanveedu in Chonamukal in Kadakkal's Kummil and his wife Naufia Naushad (21), of Pachayil House in Kavathiyad in Karalikkonam in Ayoor. They went missing after falling into the river while taking photographs and the fire force and locals intensified the search for the missing couple late at night on Saturday.

    The couple got married a week ago and had come to Ansil's house for a feast. After the feast, the trio went to the nearby river to take photos. According to reports, the couple fell into the river when they lost their balance while clicking photos from the cliff. The couple's bodies were recovered today morning. 

    Also read: Kerala News LIVE: Man missing case: Wife Afsana to be released from prison today

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fire breaks out at Ahmedabad hospital over 120 patients evacuated no casualty reported gcw

    Fire breaks out at Ahmedabad hospital, over 120 patients evacuated; no casualty reported

    ISRO launches PSLV C56 with 7 foreign satellites to space from Sriharikota watch gcw

    ISRO launches PSLV-C56 with 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota | WATCH

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya AK 610 30 July 2023: Check winning ticket HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya AK 610 30 July 2023: Check winning ticket HERE

    Kerala: Mortal remains of 5-year-old girl killed in Aluva to be cremated today anr

    Kerala: Mortal remains of 5-year-old girl killed in Aluva to be cremated today

    Kerala news live July 30 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Man missing case: Wife Afsana to be released from prison today

    Recent Stories

    Roast Chicken to Pasta Bake-7 FANCY Sunday lunch ideas RBA EAI

    Roast Chicken to Pasta Bake-7 FANCY Sunday lunch ideas

    Fire breaks out at Ahmedabad hospital over 120 patients evacuated no casualty reported gcw

    Fire breaks out at Ahmedabad hospital, over 120 patients evacuated; no casualty reported

    ISRO launches PSLV C56 with 7 foreign satellites to space from Sriharikota watch gcw

    ISRO launches PSLV-C56 with 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota | WATCH

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya AK 610 30 July 2023: Check winning ticket HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya AK 610 30 July 2023: Check winning ticket HERE

    Petrol and diesel price today July 30 Check latest rates in Delhi Mumbai and other cities gcw

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 30: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Recent Videos

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon