Congress high command, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, held a detailed meeting with Kerala leaders to discuss recent 'unruly incidents' by workers and the selection of the state's Chief Minister. The final decision is pending.

Congress leader Deepa Dasmunshi on Saturday said that the party leadership, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, held detailed discussions regarding the situation in Keralam following recent incidents involving party workers.

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Speaking to reporters after the Keralam Congress meeting in Delhi, Dasmunshi said that the leadership held extended deliberations from 4 pm onwards, during which multiple leaders spoke individually with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, seeking guidance from the central leadership. She noted that while the party had secured a "landslide majority" in Keralam, some "overenthusiastic workers" and "unruly incidents" were reported in the last 2-3 days, which she said do not reflect Congress culture. "Today, from 4 pm till now, we had a long discussion...Each of us spoke to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Individually also we spoke and they have given their guidance. For last 2-3 days, there was some overenthusiastic workers and some unruly incident happened in Keralam. People have given us a landslide majority, and those unruly incidents are not our Congress culture. So, we are requesting all the workers to stop this kind of activity. Also, very soon, I think in due time we will get the final decision by our high command, and we are waiting for that", she said.

CM Post Discussion Continues

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the Keralam Congress leadership meeting was held for nearly four hours, describing it as a "good meeting" where all leaders expressed their views before the party high command. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chennithala said that party leaders shared their opinions with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, adding that the final decision will be taken by the high command. "The meeting went on for 4 hours. It was a good meeting. All leaders expressed their opinions to the Congress president as well as Rahul Gandhi. Our high command will make a decision. "When asked about speculations around him for CM, he says, "Everyone's name was discussed", he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader PJ Kurien has said the Congress was capable of handling any political situation, including by-elections, amid ongoing discussions over leadership and cabinet formation. "Congress has the strength to face not just one, but any number of by-elections. Opinions of elected representatives reflect public opinion," Kurien said in Pathanamthitta while responding to questions on the Chief Ministerial choice.

Congress leaders VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala are seen to be key contenders for the post of Chief Minister.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan has criticised the Congress over what he described as visible infighting over the Chief Ministerial post. (ANI)