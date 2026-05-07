The Kerala Congress Legislative Party passed a unanimous resolution, authorising the party's High Command to decide on the new state leadership, including the CM, following the UDF's landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Kerala Congress Defers Leadership Decision to High Command

Following a high-stakes Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Keralam, State Congress In-charge Deepa Dasmunshi on Thursday confirmed that the local leadership has officially deferred the final decision regarding key leadership roles to the party's national leadership in Delhi. The meeting, held amidst intense speculation regarding the party's leadership in the state, concluded with a unanimous resolution. The CLP has passed a formal resolution authorising the Congress High Command to make the final call on leadership appointments. A team of observers is set to return to the national capital to brief senior leaders and submit a comprehensive report based on their interactions with local MLAs and KPCC officials. Dasmunshi noted that KPCC President K. Sudhakaran has already been briefed on the consensus reached during the session.

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Speaking to the ANI, Dasmunshi said, "Resolution has been taken. I think the KPCC president has already given that information, that everyone has told the High Command all the rights. So the next step will be that observers will go back to Delhi, and they will speak to the High Command, and they will give their reports." The ball is now in the court of the AICC (All India Congress Committee). Once the observers present their findings in Delhi, a formal announcement regarding the Kerala leadership structure is expected to discuss leadership following the United Democratic Front's (UDF) landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

UDF Secures Landslide Victory, CM Decision Awaited

Following the 2026 Assembly election results, Kerala is currently in a leadership transition. While the Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front) secured a landslide victory on May 4, 2026, a "New CM" has not yet been officially sworn in as of May 7. The outgoing Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, submitted his resignation on May 4 after the LDF suffered a major defeat.

Observers to Submit Report in Delhi

AICC Observer Ajay Maken, who is in the state capital alongside Mukul Wasnik, confirmed that the observers have concluded individual consultations with all newly elected MLAs and are returning to New Delhi to brief the party leadership. "One line resolution was passed. Everything has been left to the High Command, and subsequently, we have held one-on-one discussions with all the MLAs. We are going to Delhi today and will submit our report", he said. The observers are returning to Delhi to submit their report to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. An official announcement is expected within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Newly-Elected MLAs Await Final Call

Meanwhile, Congress MLA-elect Chandy Oommen said the party leadership would take the "right decision" regarding the Chief Ministerial face in Keralam following consultations with newly elected MLAs during the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking to reporters after attending the CLP meeting held at the Keralam Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office, Chandy Oommen, the son of late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, refrained from publicly commenting on leadership preferences and said he had already conveyed his views to the party leadership. "I have said to the party leadership. I don't want to comment in public. My leadership will decide at the right time," Oommen, who secured a landslide victory, defeating CPI(M)'s K M Radhakrishnan by a huge margin of more than 52,000 votes in the Assembly elections.

The Congress-led UDF won 102 seats in the 140-member Keralam Assembly, ending a decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the alliance with 63 seats, while its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), secured 22 seats. (ANI)