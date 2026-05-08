Congress's K Muraleedharan said the party high command will decide the Kerala CM face after observers submit their report. He assured all leaders will unite behind the decision, ruling out any revolt. MLAs have authorised the high command to choose.

Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Friday said the party high command would take a final decision on the Keralam Chief Ministerial face after consultations with senior leaders of the state.

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Speaking to ANI following the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the Keralam Congress headquarters, Muraleedharan said the observers had already left for Delhi and would submit their report to the party leadership. "The central observers will submit their report today...The decision will be taken by the high command tomorrow in consultation with the senior leaders of Kerala...The name will probably be announced the day after tomorrow...The decision of the high command is final..." Muraleedharan said.

He further said that despite differences within the party, all leaders would unite once the high command announces its decision. "When the name comes out, everybody will be united. See, flux is going on. Tomorrow, decision will come. High command is final," he said.

Muraleedharan said discussions were ongoing but ruled out any possibility of rebellion within the Congress. "There will not be any revolt in the party," he added.

UDF Victory and CLP Resolution

The UDF recorded a thumping victory in Keralam with securing 102 seats, including 63 by the Congress. The Congress is currently deliberating on the face for the Chief Ministerial post.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Mukul Wasnik from Keralam said that all party MLAs passed a resolution authorising the Congress high command to decide the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) during a meeting held after the Assembly election results.

Wasnik said, "In Kerala, following a Congress Legislative Party meeting, all party MLAs discussed and approved a proposal authorising the Congress high command to select the leader of the legislative party. A detailed report will be submitted to the party leadership."

LDF's Stance

Meanwhile, LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan on Thursday said that the alliance is yet to decide a name for the leader of opposition in the Keralam Assembly, and dismissed demands of a leadership change in the CPI(M) after the alliance lost the elections under outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)