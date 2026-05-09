Congress leader K Muraleedharan stated Kerala's CM face will be announced by Sunday following the UDF's win. He said the party high command will consult MLAs and partners, not posters. VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala are in Delhi for talks.

Decision on CM Face Expected Soon

Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Saturday said the final decision on the Chief Ministerial face in Kerala is likely to be announced either by this evening or Sunday, as the Congress high command continues consultations following the United Democratic Front's (UDF) sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.

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Speaking to ANI here, Muraleedharan said the party leadership would take a decision based on consultations with MLAs and coalition partners rather than public displays of support through posters and hoardings. "The final decision will come out either this evening or tomorrow. The party High Command will not consider the number of hoardings but the opinion of the MLAs and coalition partners. Tomorrow the final decision will come," he said.

Frontrunners Head to Delhi

The remarks come amid intense speculation within the Congress over who will lead the next UDF government in Kerala after the alliance secured 102 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections, ending the Left Democratic Front's tenure in the state.

Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan, who served as the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, is considered one of the frontrunners for the Chief Minister's post. Satheesan arrived in Delhi on Friday night for consultations with the Congress high command.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also reached Delhi ahead of meetings with All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders.

Congress leader KP Noushad said significant political developments were expected following discussions in the national capital. "VD Satheesan's contribution has been significant as Leader of the Opposition and UDF chairman, making him naturally the frontrunner in the opposition camp," Noushad said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph said the party high command would follow democratic procedures before announcing the Chief Ministerial candidate. "An announcement will be made by the high command. There are democratic processes within the party that will be undertaken," he said.

The contest for the top post has intensified in past days, with supporters of Satheesan holding marches and demonstrations in Kerala. Posters supporting Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal have also appeared in several parts of the state, fuelling speculation over the leadership race. Apart from Satheesan and Venugopal, Chennithala is also being seen as a key contender for the Chief Minister's post. (ANI)