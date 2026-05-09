Congress leaders met Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to discuss the new Kerala CM. Leaders said the high command's decision is awaited and urged party workers to maintain discipline and stop 'unruly' activities after the UDF's victory.

Congress leaders on Saturday expressed their views on the choice of new Kerala at a meeting attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

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Leaders Await High Command's Decision

Congress leader Deepa Dasmunshi said that the top party leaders gave their guidance at the meeting. "Today, from 4 pm till now, we had a long discussion...Each of us spoke to party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Individually also we spoke and they have given their guidance. For last 2-3 days, there was some overenthusiastic workers and some unruly incident happened in Kerala," she said.

"People have given us a landslide majority, and those unruly incidents are not our Congress culture. So, we are requesting all the workers to stop this kind of activity. Also, very soon, I think in due time we will get the final decision by our high command, and we are waiting for that," she added.

Ramesh Chennithala said the meeting lasted about four hours. "It was a good meeting. All leaders expressed their opinions to the Congress president as well as Rahul Gandhi. Our high command will make a decision."

Asked about speculations around him for CM, he said "everyone's name was discussed."

He said party leadership lauded the efforts of Kerala unit to get a spectacular victory in the assembly election. "Separately, we also met Rahul Gandhi and Kharge ji and we expressed our opinions to both of them. They will take a final decision on the matter of CM. So, we are all going back to Kerala. Let the high command take their decision. We will all accept it. For the last 2-3 days, some untoward incident happened, so KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan and I told the workers in the state to desist from these activities and remove all the flex and stop all processions," he said.

"We are all workers of the party and we got a good victory. We should not go against the victory. We have to highlight the spectacular victory among the people," he added.

Congress Keralam chief Sunny Joseph said the the central leadership will announce the name of Chief Minister at an appropriate time. "There are no barriers at all, everything is solved...It is upto the high command," he said.

UDF Scores Big in Polls

Congress-led UDF scored spectacular victory in the polls, winning 102 seats. (ANI)