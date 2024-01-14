Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: CCTV footage of accused escaping from Kannur Central Jail out

    Harshad, a native of Koyyode, was convicted in a drug case and escaped from Kannur Central Jail this morning. The prison department has sought a report from the officials regarding the escape of the accused from the Kannur Central Jail. 

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 14, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    Kannur: The CCTV footage of the accused escaping from Kannur Central Jail was obtained to Asianet news. Harshad, a native of Koyyode, was convicted in a drug case and escaped from Kannur Central Jail this morning. He came to collect the newspaper in the morning, got on the back of the bike, and escaped. Harshad was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in a drug-related case.

    He was serving the sentence from September 2023 in the case taken by the Kannavam police. In the meantime, this morning he jumped from the jail very skillfully. Harshad used to pick up the newspaper every morning. He was working in the welfare office of the jail. Under the guise of this, the accused planned to escape from the jail. 

    The prison department has sought a report from the officials regarding the escape of the accused from the Kannur Central Jail.  The suspect, upon leaving the premises, swiftly approached a motorcycle parked on the national highway, catching the attention of security personnel. The prompt and coordinated nature of the escape suggests premeditation, leading prison officials to believe that the incident was a carefully planned maneuver

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2024, 1:48 PM IST
    Video Icon