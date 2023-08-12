Kerala Boat Race: Veeyapuram Chundan clinches Nehru Trophy 2023

The grand Nehru Trophy Boat Race was inaugurated by Minister Saji Cheriyan as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's chopper could not land due to bad weather.

Alappuzha: The much-awaited 69th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race took place on Saturday (Aug 12) and this time too the winner is Pallathuruthy Boat Club on their Veeyapuram Chundan (snake boat). This is their fourth consecutive win in the Nehru Trophy Boat Race. All four of the snake boat race's finalists—Nadubhagam Chundan of UBC Kainakary, Chambakkulam Chundan of Kumarakom Boat Club, and Mahadevikkadu Kattil Thekkethil Chundan of Police Boat Club—had an exciting finish.

Winners in other categories

Here are the winners in the categories of small boats:

Veppu A: Ambalakkadan (Dream Catch)

Veppu B: P G Karippuzha (Kavanr City)

Thekkanodi: Kattil Thekku (SAI)

Thekkenodi Kettu: Kattil Thekkethil

Iruttu Kuthi A: Moonnut (Kairali Boat Club)

Iruttu Kuthi B: Thuruthippuram (Thuruthippuram Boat Club)

Iruttu Kuthi C: Vadakkumpuram Boat (Punarjani Boat Club)

Churulan: Moozhi (Yuvadhara)



The current champion is the Pallathuruthy Boat Club from Alappuzha, which has won the Nehru Trophy three times in a row. They won the championship on the boat known as Mahadevikaad Kaatil Thekkethil the previous year. The race was hosted at the famous Punnamada Lake.

The race takes place on the second Saturday of August every year and is named after India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who visited Kerala in 1952. During his visit, he was given a warm welcome by the people of Alappuzha and was presented with a snake boat race in his honor. In appreciation of the gesture, Nehru donated a silver trophy, which eventually became the iconic Nehru Trophy.

The race features elaborately decorated traditional Kerala boats called "chundan vallams" or snake boats. These boats can be over 100 feet long and are manned by a large crew of rowers who paddle in unison to the rhythm of traditional boat songs. The spectacle of these majestic boats racing each other on the tranquil waters of Punnamada Lake is a sight to behold.

The event is marked by festivities, music, dance performances, and a festive atmosphere that captures the essence of Kerala's unique culture.