Early trends show Congress-led UDF leading in Kerala and BJP-led NDA in Assam. A spat broke out between TMC and BJP polling agents in West Bengal, while heavy security was deployed for vote counting in Tamil Nadu.

Early Election Trends in Kerala and Assam

The early trends in Keralam showed the Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance edging ahead with leads in about 75 seats with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) behind with 58 early leads until 9 am. Meanwhile, in Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance has achieved a massive lead over the Congress-led bloc with leads in 69 constituencies; meanwhile, the opposition alliance is ahead in 19.

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These figures have emerged after the Electronic Voting Machine counting began at 08:30 am. The Election Commission is yet to declare any official trends.

Tensions Erupt in West Bengal During Counting

As the counting began, patrolling was being carried out with armoured vehicles in West Bengal's Malda. Meanwhile, several strong rooms swiftly opened across Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, before the beginning of counting procedure.

A verbal spat broke out between polling agents of both parties, in which TMC alleged of not allowed to take files and pen inside the counting centre; however, the same was allowed to BJP polling agents.

"They are not allowing us to take files or pens inside, but the BJP polling agents are allowed to take them inside. Rules should be the same for everyone. We are the people of Mamata Banerjee. There is no bigger identity than this," a TMC polling agent said.

On the other hand, the BJP accused the TMC polling agents of not carrying identity cards for entering the polling station.

"They are not carrying their ID cards. We are wearing our ID cards. They are creating a ruckus unnecessarily. BJP is winning with a majority in West Bengal and even in Bhabanipur," the BJP polling agent said.

Heavy Security Deployed for Tamil Nadu Vote Count

Heavy three-layer security was deployed early morning on Monday to prepare for the vote count of the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Dozens of security personnel were deployed at the gate of the college, with barricades in place as officials checked every vehicle coming in.

Loyola College is one of the counting centres that houses the EVMs for counting nearly 4.8 crore large votes polled.

Queen Mary's College and Anna University are also some of the other counting centres set up for today.