BJP's Prakash Reddy refutes Congress's claim that Kerala is a 'nightmare' for his party. Citing political shifts in West Bengal and a recent municipal victory, Reddy expresses confidence in delivering strong results in the upcoming Assembly elections.

BJP leader Prakash Reddy on Tuesday dismissed Congress leader K C Venugopal's remark that winning elections in Kerala is a "nightmare" for the BJP, asserting that the party will deliver strong electoral results in the Kerala Assembly elections. He also spoke about the possibility of cooperation between the Congress and the CPI(M) in Kerala to defeat the BJP.

Responding to Venugopal's statement, Reddy drew parallels with political developments in West Bengal, where the Left had once dominated the political landscape for decades but eventually lost ground. "KC Venugopal says that winning elections in Kerala is a nightmare for the BJP. A similar situation was there in West Bengal. What happened to the Congress party there after ruling for 50 years? The Communist Party also ruled Bengal for almost 4 decades," Reddy said to ANI.

Cites Recent Electoral Success

Highlighting the BJP's recent electoral performance in Kerala, he said the party had already defied expectations by securing victory in a key municipal body. "No one expected that we would win one important municipality in Kerala, but we proved everyone wrong," he added.

Last month, the BJP-led NDA made history in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, securing control of the corporation and ending the LDF's 40-year rule.

Predicts Congress-CPI(M) Alliance to Counter BJP

Furthermore, Reddy added about possible cooperation between the Congress and the CPI(M) in Kerala, saying, "In the coming days, the CPM and Congress might unite in Kerala to defeat the BJP.

Expressing confidence in the party's prospects, the BJP leader said, "I am confident that we will get good results in Kerala."

The remarks come as the state prepares for its Legislative Assembly elections, expected to be held in April 2026 to elect 140 members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

LDF Protests Against Centre's Financial Policies

Meanwhile, the LDF satyagraha led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was held on Monday, protesting what the state government termed as the Centre's "anti-people policies" and continued financial discrimination against Kerala.

Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan also accused the Union government of imposing unprecedented restrictions that undermine the federal structure of the country. He said the Centre was pushing through extremely harsh measures that should not be implemented in a federal system. (ANI)