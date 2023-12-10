Kerala: 7 killed in tiger attacks in Wayanad over last 8 years, says report

In a recent report, it was revealed that tiger attacks have claimed the lives of seven people in Wayanad in the last 8 years. The last attack took place on Saturday (Dec 9), in Vakery near Sulthan Bathery.

Wayanad: In eight years, tigers have claimed the lives of seven people in Wayanad. Tigers have killed two people so far this year alone. Yesterday, a tiger attack claimed the life of Vakery native Prajeesh. The forest department began recording the number of people killed by tigers in 2015. There may have been tiger attacks before 2015, although precise numbers are unknown.

Three people lost their lives to a tiger attack in Wayanad alone in 2015. In July 2015, a tiger attack killed Baburaj of Kurichyadu Forest Village and Bhaskaran, a native of Mukkuthikkunnu in Noolpuzha panchayat, on February 10, 2015. A tiger assault in November 2015 claimed the life of a forest watcher Basava in Tholpetty range, Kakkeri Colony. Wayanad reported another death from a tiger attack four years later.

Jadayan from Sultan Batheri had gone to get firewood on December 24, 2019, however, he failed to return. Jadayan's lifeless body was found by the authorities. Parts of the body were severed and the body suffered severe injuries in the tiger assault.

On June 16 of the following year, the tiger once more captured a man. On that day, Sivakumar of Pulpally Basavan Kolli Colony became the victim of the tiger attack. When he went to get firewood, the tiger bit him. A tiger murdered two humans in 2023. Both events took place outside of the forests. A tiger assaulted Thomas, a Puthusseri Vellamra Hill inhabitant, earlier this year in January.

A man from Koodallur, Vakery near Sulthan Bathery was found dead and partially eaten by a wild animal on Saturday (Dec 9). The victim Thottathil Prajeesh (36) was reportedly attacked by a tiger when he had gone to the paddy field at 11 am to collect grass for the cattle. However, he did not return by evening and soon his relatives launched a search for him. The body was found with the leg completely eaten around 4.30 pm.

There must be a long-term solution to tigers emerging from the forest and into human settlements if another name is to remain off this list.