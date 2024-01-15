Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 2 Congressmen suspended for seeking bribe for part-time librarian's post at Kozhikode cultural centre

    Two Congress leaders have been suspended for demanding a bribe for the appointment of a part-time librarian at Mukkam Grama Panchayat Cultural Center in Kozhikode.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 15, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

    Kozhikode: Two Congress leaders have been suspended for demanding a bribe for the appointment of a part-time librarian at Mukkam Grama Panchayat Cultural Center. Karim Pazhangal, who asked for a bribe, and Sunny Kizhakkarakkot, who recorded the phone conversation and leaked it, were suspended from the primary membership of the party. The Kozhikode District Congress Committee Office explained that the action against Kareem is based on the conviction that he has carried out activities that have brought the party into disrepute among the public. 

    Former KPCC Secretary NK Abdurahiman conducted an investigation and submitted a report as per the instructions of KPCC. The report was prepared by taking statements from about twenty people. The phone message of Kareem demanding a bribe for the appointment of a part-time librarian at the panchayat culture center operating in Kotiyathur Kottammal came out last day. 

    It was revealed that a bribe of Rs 50,000 was demanded for a job that had a monthly honorarium of Rs 12,000. It was mentioned that such demands for significant amounts were common for such appointments, and it was implied that the panchayat had numerous needs.
     

