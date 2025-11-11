The Delhi High Court orally remarked that a plea by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia against Privilege Committee summons is 'prima facie not maintainable'. The court will hear the matter tomorrow. The summons are for a probe into 'Phansi Ghar' renovation.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday orally remarked that the plea against the Privilege Committee summons moved by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia is Prima facie not maintainable. However, the court listed the matter for hearing tomorrow.

Court Questions Maintainability

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have challenged the summons issued to them by the Privilege Committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. They were summoned by the committee over the alleged misuse of funds for the renovation of Phansi Ghar (Execution Chamber) in the Assembly premises.

Justice Sachin Datta, during the short hearing, orally remarked that, prima facie, the plea is not maintainable. The court listed the matter for hearing tomorrow at the request of Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta, counsel for the Delhi Legislative Assembly. He requested to list the matter tomorrow as he was busy today.

On the other hand, Senior Advocate Sadan Farasat appeared for Kejriwal and Sisodia, and said that the plea is maintainable and he will show judgments to this effect. He also said that there are three judgments of this court in favour of the applicants. Senior advocate also prayed to issue notice on the stay application. However, the court listed the matter for hearing tomorrow. He also said that the summons issued is out of jurisdiction.

The 'Phansi Ghar' Controversy

The committee is investigating the alleged misappropriation of funds for renovation. This structure, situated in the Delhi Assembly, was inaugurated in August 2022 in the presence of the former CM and other AAP Leaders. It was claimed by the AAP Government that the structure is from the British Era. This claim was disputed by the BJP-led Delhi Government. BJP said that the structure was originally a tiffin room/staircase.

AAP Leaders Seek to Quash Summons

AAP leader has moved the plea quashing the summons issued by the privilege committee. It is stated that the present privilege committee cannot call upon the members of the previous committee on any issues. The committee has asked the AAP leaders to appear before it on November 13. Both leaders have sought a stay on the summons issued by the Privilege Committee. (ANI)

