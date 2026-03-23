AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi paid tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas), remembering their sacrifice for the nation's freedom.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday paid tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, remembering their sacrifice and contribution to the nation. In a post shared on X, Kejriwal said, "On Martyr's Day, a hundred salutations to the brave sons of Mother India, the immortal martyrs Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Their sacrifice, patriotism, and courage will always continue to inspire us. With this very inspiration, we will surely build the India of their dreams."

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Congress Leaders Pay Homage

Earlier today, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also paid tribute to the freedom fighters. "On the martyrdom day of the great revolutionary Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru ji, humble tribute to them. Their fearless struggle and supreme sacrifice in fighting for the nation is an inspiration for every Indian. Salutations to the brave sons of Mother India. Inquilab Zindabad!" Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

"On the martyrdom day of the immortal martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, I pay my humble respects to them. The Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and his revolutionary comrades struggled throughout their lives to free India from inequality, exploitation, poverty, and injustice, and sacrificed their lives to liberate the nation. Let us safeguard the legacy of our great martyrs--this alone will be a true tribute to them," Priyanka Gandhi wrote on X.

Statue Unveiled in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday unveiled a statue of Bhagat Singh and inaugurated a restored 'Historic Courtroom' associated with the freedom fighter at the Registrar Cooperative Society (RCS) office, Parliament Street, on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas. The Chief Minister, along with other Delhi ministers, marked the occasion by paying tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, recalling their sacrifice for the nation.

Legacy of the Martyrs

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru are iconic Indian revolutionary freedom fighters who were hanged by British authorities on March 23, 1931, in Lahore Jail at a young age. Their supreme sacrifice for India's independence is commemorated annually on March 23 as Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs' Day), marking their roles in the Lahore Conspiracy Case and the revenge killing of British officer John Saunders in 1928. (ANI)