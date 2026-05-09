AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal alleges the BJP-led Centre is harassing Punjabis with politically motivated ED raids. He claims raids on leaders like Sanjeev Arora are to pressure them to join the BJP, not to find wrongdoing, calling it an atrocity.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that Punjabis have been "harassed" through multiple central actions, and accused the BJP-led Centre of targeting leaders in the state following ED raids at the premises belonging to Punjab minister and MLA Sanjeev Arora again. He claimed that ED raids in Punjab were politically motivated and aimed at pressuring individuals rather than uncovering wrongdoing. He also said recent raids at the residences of Sanjeev Arora and businessman Ashok Mittal were followed by alleged political developments. His remark comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at multiple locations linked to Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora in connection with an ongoing alleged Rs 100 crore money laundering probe.

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'Raids to Break Leaders, Not Find Money'

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "As soon as the Bengal elections ended, Modi ji started conducting daily ED raids in Punjab. In the past few years, Modi ji has dealt Punjab a heavy blow. Punjabis have been harassed in every possible way. Attacks were launched on Punjab's water, attempts were made to take over Punjab University, funds for rural development were withheld, and now relentless ED raids have been unleashed. A raid was carried out at Ashok Mittal's place, and the very next day he was brought into the BJP. This means the purpose of the ED raid wasn't to uncover stolen money. It was solely to break Ashok Mittal and get him to join the BJP. Just a few days ago, a raid was also conducted at Sanjeev Arora's place. When he didn't join the BJP, another raid was carried out at his premises."

'Modi Has Challenged Entire Punjab'

Kejriwal further said Punjab has faced repeated challenges over issues like water rights, university control, and rural development funds, and added that the people of Punjab would resist such pressure tactics. "Punjab is the land of the Gurus. Several hundred years ago, Aurangzeb seized control of many parts of the country through crime and oppression. Modi ji too has deceitfully seized control of many parts of the country. After that, Aurangzeb arrived in Punjab. Modi ji has now arrived in Punjab as well. Aurangzeb perpetrated great atrocities on the Gurus. Modi ji is also perpetrating atrocities on Punjabis. But the Gurus confronted Aurangzeb through sacrifice and saved the people. Today, drawing inspiration from the Gurus' sacrifice, Punjab will confront Modi ji's atrocities and save the entire country from his oppression. A few years ago, Modi ji had challenged Punjab's farmers, and he had to bow before them. Today, Modi ji has challenged the entire Punjab," the post read.

AAP Hits Out at Centre

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the Enforcement Directorate raid on Punjab Minister Sanjeev Arora's residence, calling it politically motivated. AAP Punjab State President Aman Arora said the party had received information that ED teams had "again reached the residence of Sanjeev Arora" earlier in the day. "I want to tell the BJP, ED, CBI and the Central govt that Punjab is a land of gurus and Bhagat Singh. I ask them to stop their actions," Aman Arora said in a video statement. He alleged that central agencies were being misused against opposition leaders in the state.

The ED has not yet issued an official statement on the reason for the search. Sanjeev Arora is the power and industries minister in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann also accused the BJP of misusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the premises belonging to Punjab minister and MLA Sanjeev Arora again. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)