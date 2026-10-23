Kedarnath Dham portals will close on November 11 for the winter season. The deity's palanquin will move to the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, where the administration is ensuring full facilities for the upcoming winter pilgrimage season.

Kedarnath Dham Winter Closure

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], October 23 (ANI): The doors of Kedarnath Dham close for the winter season on November 11. After the closing rituals, the ceremonial palanquin (doli) of Baba Kedar will move to the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath for winter worship. The idol remains in Ukhimath for approximately six months and returns to Kedarnath around Akshaya Tritiya (April–May) when the high-altitude doors reopen.

Administration Preparations

The Rudraprayag district administration has stepped up preparations for the winter pilgrimage, with District Magistrate Vishal Mishra directing officials to ensure adequate arrangements for devotees visiting the shrine during the winter season. The administration is focusing on essential facilities, including security, drinking water, electricity, healthcare, parking, toilets and traffic management, to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

Winter Pilgrimage Arrangements

Speaking about the winter pilgrimage, Mishra said the annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Dham would conclude with the closure of its portals, following which the winter pilgrimage would begin. “The portals of Kedarnath Dham will close on the morning of November 11, marking the end of the annual pilgrimage, after which the winter pilgrimage would begin,” Mishra said.

He further explained that the palanquin of Shri Kedarnath Dham is brought to Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath during winter, after which pilgrims begin visiting the temple for darshan. “During winter, the palanquin of Shri Kedarnath Dham is brought to Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, following which pilgrims begin arriving there for darshan. I have observed that enthusiasm for the winter pilgrimage has grown considerably over the past several years, with people visiting the temple to offer prayers,” he said.

The District Magistrate said the administration was also assessing the requirements for facilities at Ukhimath in view of the expected arrival of pilgrims during the winter season. “In this regard, we are also assessing the requirements for essential facilities in Ukhimath, including parking and toilets,” Mishra added.

The district administration has directed the concerned departments to make the necessary arrangements for pilgrim convenience, security and essential services. The preparations are aimed at ensuring that devotees visiting during the winter pilgrimage do not face any inconvenience. (ANI)