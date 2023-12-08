Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'KCR needs to undergo hip replacement surgery today': Son KTR gives former Telangana CM's health update

    Rao, who stepped down as chief minister on December 3 after his party's defeat in the recent assembly election, had been residing at his Erravelli farmhouse near Hyderabad. The fall occurred on Thursday night.

    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been admitted to a private super-specialty hospital in Hyderabad following a fall and subsequent fracture, with plans for a hip replacement surgery scheduled for Friday, as confirmed by his son and BRS leader KT Rama Rao.

    Taking to X, KTR said, "Sri KCR Garu needs to undergo a Hip Replacement Surgery today after he had a fall in his bathroom. Thanks to all those who have been sending messages for his speedy recovery."

    Rao, who stepped down as chief minister on December 3 after his party's defeat in the recent assembly election, had been residing at his Erravelli farmhouse near Hyderabad. The fall occurred on Thursday night.

    "Sri Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao garu had a slip and fall in his Bathroom at his Residence and subsequently brought to Yashoda Hospital Somajiguda for further care. On evaluation, including CT scans, he was found to have left Hip fracture [Intracapsular Neck of femur fracture]. He would require left hip replacement for the same and the usual course of recovery for such cases is expected to be six to eight weeks," KTR added while providing the health bulletin.

    In a statement released by the hospital said, "He is being constantly monitored by a multi-disciplinary team including Orthopaedic, Anaesthesia, General Medicine, and Pain Medicine. His general condition is stable. Hospital will update his health status periodically."

    Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha had initially stated that her father had sustained a "minor injury" and assured his quick recovery.

    "BRS supremo KCR Garu sustained a minor injury and is currently under expert care in the hospital. With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love," Kavitha said on X.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 1:22 PM IST
