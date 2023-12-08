Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Winter Session of Parliament: Ethics Committee report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra tabled in Lok Sabha

    Earlier today, Moitra's dramatic entrance into Parliament was marked by her fierce demeanor, asserting, "Maa Durga has arrived, now we shall witness... when destruction looms, conscience is the first casualty."

    The Ethics Committee of Lok Sabha on Friday (December 8) tabled its report on the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, in the lower house of the Parliament. The panel's chief, BJP MP Vijay Sonkar, tabled the report. Soon after the tabling of the controversial report, the Lok Sabha was adjourned for two hours amid ruckus in the House.

    She confidently hinted at an impending "Mahabharat ka rann (battlefield)" after alleging the commencement of a political battle.

    Anticipating a showdown, the BJP issued a strict three-line whip to its MPs, instructing their presence and alignment with the party's stance.

    Initially scheduled for Monday, the report's tabling got delayed in this ongoing parliamentary session ending on December 22. The opposition has demanded a thorough discussion once the report surfaces.

    BSP's Danish Ali affirmed that if the report is presented, they'd insist on a comprehensive debate, pointing out the alleged haste in passing the draft.

    Facing allegations of accepting bribes for posing critical questions against the Modi government, Moitra vehemently denied the charges, although admitting to surrendering her parliamentary log-in credentials to a businessman.

    These allegations triggered a BJP uproar, with MP Nishikant Dubey leading the call for an investigation and urging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate an inquiry. The Ethics Committee concluded hearings, leaning towards a 6:4 decision in favor of expulsion.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
