Congress Alleges 'Serious Procedural Violation'

Congress MP KC Venugopal has written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, alleging a significant procedural violation during the conclusion of the debate on the Motion of Thanks on February 5. Venugopal stated that the "whole nation was shocked and confused" that the Prime Minister avoided replying to the motion, a responsibility vested in him under House rules. The letter details that the debate was concluded without the required reply or a motion under Rule 362, prompting a request that the Speaker clarify the procedure followed.

In his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Venugopal said, "I wish to bring to your kind attention serious procedural irregularities that occurred during the conclusion of the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the House on 5th February. As per Rule 20 of Rules, it is mandatory for the Hon'ble Prime Minister to explain the position of the Government at the end of the discussion on the Motion of Thanks. If, for any reason, the Hon'ble Prime Minister is unable or unwilling to do so, the responsibility vests upon him to inform the House accordingly. In the present case, neither did the Hon'ble Prime Minister reply to the debate nor was the House informed about his inability to do so. This clearly amounts to a violation of provisions of Rule 20. Further, it is well established that a debate is normally concluded with the reply of the concerned Minister."

"Sir, You are the custodian of the Rules of the House and all of us are duty- bound to adhere to the Rules. This House can be run only on the basis of Rules which have been framed under Article 118 of the Constitution. Article 105 gives us freedom of speech and it is the sacred duty of the Speaker to ensure that Members of Parliament enjoys this freedom to the fullest extent while speaking in the House. Rules do not and cannot nullify this valuable freedom. We look up to you for the full protection of our freedom to speak in the House. So far as today's proceedings are concerned the House is in the dark as to how the Prime Ministers' s reply was allowed to be skipped and you quickly proceeded to put the motion of Thanks. We are confused and pained by this departure from the well laid down Rules of the House. Rule 20 requires the Prime Minister to "explain the position of the govt" to the House which is his constitutional responsibility flowing from Article 75(3) of the Constitution," he further stated in the letter.

PM Modi Hits Back at Congress in Rajya Sabha

Earlier, after being prevented from giving his reply to the motion of thanks in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi spoke in the Rajya Sabha and launched a scathing attack on Congress saying it talks of 'Mohabbat ki dukan', but it harbours dislike towards him, and its policies failed to realise the potential of citizens.

Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi referred to the 'Modi teri kabr khudegi' slogan raised in the past by those who oppose and target him. "They are moving with the mantra of 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'. They dream of this and speak of democracy. They put up signboards of 'Mohabbat ki dukan'. Is such hatred harboured in public life? Their government used to operate with a remote. My government is operated with a remote too. 140 crore people are my remote," he said.