Congress leader KC Venugopal said the government has denied their request for an all-party meeting on the Women's Reservation Bill. He stressed the need for opposition consultation on the major constitutional amendment ahead of the special session.

Clash over Women's Reservation Bill

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday said the government was not agreeing to his party's request for an all-party meeting on the bill to amend the Women's Reservation Act. He stressed that opposition consultation is needed for this major Constitutional amendment.

Speaking to ANI in Ambalapuzha, Venugopal said, "We are for the Women's Reservation Bill. It is our brainchild, basically. But we are asking the government for an all-party meeting for the last 2-3 weeks. The government is not at all admitting that. Why not? Such major legislation is happening in this country. This is a Constitutional amendment. They need the opposition's support too. We need to know what the provisions of that Bill are, what the details of that Bill are. That is why we asked for an all-party meeting. Govt denied it."

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"We have called a Congress Working Committee meeting tomorrow in Delhi. We will discuss the issue in detail, and after that, we will consult with our INDIA Alliance people. Then we will take a final call," he said.

Special Session and Amendments

This comes as the Parliament is set to meet for a three-day special session from April 16, with a focus on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. The Government has planned two major amendments. 2023's Nari Shakti Vandan Act tied women's reservation to the new census and delimitation. Due to census delays, the plan is to proceed with the 2011 census data.

Venugopal's Appeal to Keralam Voters

Earlier, Venugopal urged people from Keralam to vote for the United Democratic Front (UDF), promising jobs, welfare, and a government that looks after all sections of society, as the voting is underway in the state. The voting in Keralam commenced in a single phase and began at 7 AM. The current Assembly's tenure ends on May 23.

In a post on X, Venugopal wrote, "Dear people of Keralam, Let's settle all scores today. Today, let's put an end to arrogance, To a one-man rule, To a decade of lies and PR extravagance, To a regime whose greed didn't even spare Lord Ayyappa, To a system that favoured only a few, To a decade of destruction." Dear people of Keralam, Let’s settle all scores today. Today, let’s put an end to arrogance, To a one-man rule, To a decade of lies and PR extravagance, To a regime whose greed didn’t even spare Lord Ayyappa, To a system that favoured only a few, To a decade of destruction.… — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) April 9, 2026

"Let's usher in a people's government - one that ensures the youth get jobs, Where the elderly and marginalised are looked after, Where faith is restored, Where there is no compromise with communal forces, Where welfare is GUARANTEED! Let's bring in the UDF! I appeal to every voter of Keralam to come out in large numbers and vote to give a landslide mandate for the UDF! Keralam Jaiykum, UDF Naiykum!" the post read.

(ANI)