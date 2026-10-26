Congress MP KC Venugopal reaches Chandigarh to finalize arrangements for a major rally to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi on November 4, marking the start of the party's intensified campaign efforts ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Congress Gears Up for Major Rally

Chandigarh [India], October 26 (ANI): Congress MP KC Venugopal arrived in Chandigarh for a meeting on preparations for the party’s rally scheduled for November 4, which will be attended by Rahul Gandhi. “There is a meeting regarding election preparations. Rahul Gandhi will be arriving here on the 4th; we will also hold a meeting to prepare for that,” Venugopal said, while talking to the media on Sunday.

Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the party had been looking forward to Rahul Gandhi’s rally and expressed confidence in the Congress’s prospects in the state. “We have been looking forward to this. Given the current situation unfolding in Punjab, it is becoming clear that the Congress is set to make a major comeback,” Bajwa said.

Organizational Planning for Mission 2027

Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh said an organisational meeting would be held on Monday to finalise arrangements for the rally. “There is an organisational meeting tomorrow to finalise the rally scheduled for the 4th,” he said.

Addressing Political Developments

Meanwhile, reacting to former Congress MLA from Punjab’s Jalalabad, Raminder Singh Awla, joining the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Pargat Singh said the issue was about who stood with Punjab and who stood against it. “It’s a question of who stands with Punjab and who stands against it. It’s about their business interests; they have business operations in several states. They are a proxy for the BJP; that’s all,” he said.

Strategic Focus on Malwa

Rahul Gandhi's visit will be significant for the Congress as it prepares for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Pragat Singh said the visit would provide fresh direction and momentum to the party’s election campaign from the heartland of Malwa, while sending a clear message to party leaders and workers to be fully prepared for ‘Mission 2027’. He said that the Malwa region holds an important place in Punjab politics, with its Assembly constituencies playing a significant role in election outcomes.

Taking the election campaign forward from Sangrur will be an important part of the Punjab Congress’s strategy. He said the party aims to strengthen its grassroots engagement with the public and effectively raise issues concerning the people of Punjab. The Punjab Congress President said that strengthening the party organisation, mobilising workers and consistently raising the concerns of the public would remain key priorities ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to him, Rahul Gandhi’s visit will encourage party leaders and workers to unite and intensify their election preparations. Singh said that the Punjab Congress would accelerate its political and organisational activities with ‘Mission 2027’ in focus. He added that the party would keep public issues at the centre of its campaign and strengthen coordination with workers across the state. The programme scheduled to take place in Sangrur on November 4 will be an important step in this direction. (ANI)