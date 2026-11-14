A chilling dashcam video has captured the moment a passenger-packed minibus collided head-on with a container truck near Assam's Kaziranga National Park, killing at least 26 people and leaving 20 others injured.

A chilling dashcam video has captured the moment a passenger-packed minibus collided head-on with a container truck near Assam's Kaziranga National Park, killing at least 26 people and leaving 20 others injured. The disturbing footage shows the minibus approaching at high speed before losing control, skidding into the opposite lane and crashing into the oncoming truck.

The accident occurred on Friday, November 13, at Rongajan in Assam's Golaghat district, along National Highway 715 near Hathikuli Tea Estate. The minibus, a Force Traveller, was travelling towards Nagaon when it collided with the container truck.

The two-second dashcam clip reportedly shows the minibus speeding towards the truck before a blinding flash appears at the moment of impact. The collision left the front portion of the minibus severely mangled, trapping several passengers inside. Rescue teams, police personnel and local residents rushed to the scene to help those trapped in the wreckage.

Most of the passengers were reportedly students, including college students. Women and children were also among those killed. The injured were initially taken to Kohora Model Hospital, while several requiring advanced treatment were shifted to hospitals in Bokakhat, Golaghat and Jorhat.

Minibus Had Multiple Traffic Challans

According to official vehicle database records, the minibus involved in the accident had received more than 10 traffic challans before the crash. Of the total penalties, Rs 38,500 had been paid, while another Rs 4,000 remained outstanding.

Assam minister Atul Bora said the vehicle was travelling at very high speed and had allegedly violated traffic restrictions imposed along the Kaziranga stretch. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision.

Fourteen victims have been identified so far, including a 12-year-old boy. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each deceased victim and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

The dashcam footage has brought renewed attention to road safety and traffic violations along the Kaziranga highway stretch.