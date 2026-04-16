K. Kavitha warned of a Telangana-style agitation if the state's political representation is reduced in the upcoming delimitation, calling the Women's Reservation Bill a pretext. She demanded Telangana's Lok Sabha share not be reduced.

Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha on Thursday warned of a Telangana-style agitation if the state's political representation is reduced in the upcoming delimitation exercise, alleging that the Centre is attempting to undermine Telangana's interests.

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In a video message, Kavitha questioned the linking of the Women's Reservation Bill with delimitation, calling them separate issues. "The government is using the Women's Reservation Bill as a pretext to push forward delimitation," she said.

She asserted that Telangana's current share in the Lok Sabha must not decline under any circumstances. "Telangana's representation must not be reduced. Any such move will weaken our political voice and deepen regional imbalance," she added, alleging that the Centre's approach favours more populous states.

Warning of strong resistance, Kavitha said that Telangana and other southern states would not tolerate any injustice. "If needed, another agitation like the historic Telangana movement will be launched," she stated.

Demand for Backward Classes Sub-Quota

She also demanded a sub-quota for Backward Classes within the Women's Reservation framework, asserting that it is essential for ensuring social justice.

Condemns Threats Against Artisans

Kavitha further condemned alleged threats against protesting artisans, calling them a violation of fundamental rights, and urged authorities to address their concerns immediately.

Targets Political Opponents

Targeting political opponents, she criticised the Indian National Congress for allegedly failing to fulfil its electoral promises after coming to power in the state.

She also strongly condemned remarks made by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya comparing the formation of Telangana with the partition of India and Pakistan, calling them "deeply offensive" and disrespectful to the people of the state.

Kavitha demanded that BJP MPs from Telangana clarify their stance and condemn the remarks. "If they fail to do so, they forfeit their moral right to represent the people and should step down," she said.

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