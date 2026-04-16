Senior HP Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur flagged school staffing shortages and pending appointments in a party meeting. He clarified a viral video of his criticism was from an internal event, not public, and urged action from CM Sukhu's office.

The first meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Working Committee following the formation of the new executive body was held on Thursday, with senior leader and former minister Kaul Singh Thakur raising concerns over school staffing issues and pending appointments.

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Thakur Flags Staffing Issues, Clarifies Viral Video

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the meeting, Thakur addressed a recently viral video in which he was seen criticising the functioning of his own party's government. He clarified that the remarks were made during a party general house meeting in his Assembly constituency and not at a public event.

Highlighting local issues, he said that a sanctioned senior secondary school in his constituency continues to face a shortage of staff despite vacant posts. He alleged that while positions remain unfilled, individuals linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party are being accommodated, and relatives of local teachers have been transferred to other constituencies.

Thakur said the Education Minister had assured that the matter would be resolved and proposals had been sent to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. However, he claimed that the file has been pending with the Chief Minister's Office for nearly three-and-a-half months. He further stated that some officials in the Chief Minister's Office have continued from the previous government, suggesting that there could have been changes at that level affecting the file's movement.

Thakur said he had assured party workers that he would take up the matter directly with the Chief Minister, adding that Sukhu later called him and advised against raising such issues on public platforms. Reiterating that the discussion took place in an internal party meeting, Thakur said several affected workers were present during the interaction.

On Party Dynamics and Departmental Functioning

On concerns regarding the alleged sidelining of senior leaders, Thakur dismissed the claims, stating that ministers appointed by the Chief Minister are functioning independently based on their experience. However, he underlined the need for improvement in the functioning of the education department.

Strengthening Party Organisation for Upcoming Polls

Expressing confidence in coordination between the government and the party organisation, he said the situation is improving and will get better. He also stressed the need to address workers' grievances and strengthen grassroots efforts ahead of upcoming elections.

Calling the delay in the appointment of district presidents and other office bearers 'unfortunate,' Thakur said that with the formation of the new executive and political committee, efforts would now be made to expedite organisational appointments at the block level. He added that the issue would be raised in the meeting with a focus on completing the organisational structure ahead of the Panchayat elections to ensure the party enters the polls from a position of strength.