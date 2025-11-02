J&K LG Manoj Sinha felicitated Kashmir Marathon winners, an event with global participation. He called it a symbol of J&K's transformation under PM Modi, boosting tourism, the economy, and showcasing the region's rich cultural heritage.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday felicitated the winners of the Kashmir Marathon held at Polo View, Srinagar. The event featured a Full Marathon (42 km), a Half Marathon (21 km), and shorter runs for amateurs and local participants, witnessing participation from 27 states and Union Territories and 11 foreign countries.

Addressing the gathering, Lieutenant Governor Sinha said, "There will be 1100 runners from 27 states and union territories, and 11 foreign countries participating in the 42-kilometre full marathon and 21-kilometre half marathon. I would like to thank all the runners who participated in both categories, maintaining the values of dedication, discipline, and vigilance."

Kashmir Marathon's Growing Stature

Expressing pride in the event's growing stature, Sinha said, "I'm delighted to say that the Kashmir Marathon has become one of the most prominent events in the country, improving the sense of pride and passion among the people and inspiring a new generation of runners. I'm confident that in the near future, the Kashmir Marathon will further increase interest and participation, promoting equality in our major economy and society, and benefiting our tourism sector."

A Message of Peace and Inclusivity

The Lieutenant Governor lauded the efforts of departments and organisers for hosting the marathon, which he described as a celebration of the spirit of education and inclusivity. "I would like to congratulate the departments for organising this wonderful event, celebrating the spirit of education. To our friends and runners from other countries, I would like to say that Jammu and Kashmir is a crown of India, with rich heritage and vibrant culture, a paradise on earth that embodies the ideas of humanity, communal harmony, and peace," he said.

Showcasing J&K's Transformation

Acknowledging the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sinha noted, "I'm grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for the historical transformation in this land, building a Jammu and Kashmir that harmonises modernity and spirituality, and is moving forward with passion and resolution. I'm sure you will experience and share this transformation, and enjoy our hospitality and the incredible sights and sounds of Jammu and Kashmir."

A Platform for Cultural Heritage

He urged citizens to use the international event as a platform to showcase the region's cultural richness. "I would like to call upon the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir to use this international event to showcase our priceless cultural heritage, arts, and crafts, and our unique traditions. Let this great learning experience serve as a powerful medium for showcasing our achievements and progress. Let us use this event to project our handloom sector on the global map. Marathon is a symbol of human society's resilience," the Lieutenant Governor added.

Economic and Social Significance

Highlighting the economic and social significance of the event, Sinha said , "This event will prove to be significant for the local economy and tourism in the coming years. I believe that through the running culture, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will achieve many more successes. The social aspect is also very important for Jammu and Kashmir, and I'm confident that this international event has strengthened the fabric of social prosperity."

Vision for Future Marathons

Concluding his address, LG Sinha said he hopes that similar events will be organised across the region. "In the near future, I hope that the Jammu Marathon will also be organised, and I'm sure that both events will promote social inclusion and development, while establishing Jammu and Kashmir as one of the most beautiful destinations for global running once again," he noted.