3 terrorists eliminated in 24 hours; security forces foil suicide attack plot

In a major victory for forces in Kashmir, two terrorists have been eliminated by security forces in an encounter in Kulgam. Among those eliminated includes Shiraz Molvi, a self-styled district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was involved in recruiting Kashmiri youth into terror ranks and in several civilian killings since 2016.

The encounter began after security forces, acting on a tip-off about the presence of the terrorists, cordoned off the area and launched an operation. The cornered terrorists opened fire upon the security forces following which the two terrorists were eliminated. Even as combing operations continued, the security forces termed the operation as a major success.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, a cache of incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the slain terrorists. The other terrorist who was killed in the encounter was identified as Yawar Bhat. With this operation, the security forces have now gunned down three terrorists in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, Aamir Riyaz, a terrorist belonging to the Mujahideen Ghazwat-ul-Hind had been eliminated in the Bemina region of Srinagar.

Aamir was a relative of one of the accused of Lethpora terror attack in which when a convoy of vehicles carrying Central Reserve Police Force personnel was targeted by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway. The attack claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Meanwhile, an unverified video has been doing the rounds where the terrorists who were killed in Bemina is heard saying that they were inspired by the Taliban in Afghanistan and that attacks on security forces in Kashmir will be stepped up in the days to come. In fact, the terrorist is also heard saying that they were planning to execute a fidayeen attack on a CRPF camp. However, pre-emptive action by the security forces seems to have thwarted that plan.

