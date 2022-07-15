Kashi Yatra subsidy scheme launched in Karnataka; here's everything you need to know

Each pilgrim will only be eligible for financial assistance once in their lifetime and will be required to upload certain documents to receive the subsidy.

The Karnataka government's Kashi Yatra scheme, launched last month, now includes two websites, itms.kar.nic.in and sevasindhuservices.karnataka.gov.in, where pilgrims can apply for subsidies and check other details.

The scheme provides approximately 30,000 pilgrims with cash assistance of Rs 5,000 each to undertake a pilgrimage to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Shashikala Jolle, Karnataka's minister for religious endowment, Hajj, and wakf, made the announcement.

The government of Basavaraj Bommai said it had set aside up to 7 crores for this scheme, which was first announced in the chief minister's budget speech for the current fiscal year.

Each pilgrim, however, will only be eligible for financial assistance once in their lifetime and will be required to upload certain documents to receive the subsidy.

Citizens will be eligible to apply for the scheme if they meet two criteria: they must be a Karnataka native and over 18.

To be eligible for the subsidy, they must provide proof of domicile and proof of age, which can include voter IDs and the Aadhaar or ration card. Bank account information and Covid vaccination certificates may also be required.

Proof of travel may also be required to participate in the scheme, for which pilgrims may be asked to share transportation tickets, photos, and other bills.

Those who visited Kashi between April 1 and June 30 can also benefit from the scheme if they show proof of their visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, such as their darshan ticket, waiting list, or pooja receipt.

Meanwhile, Jolle announced on Tuesday a special train called the 'Bharat Gaurav,' which will travel to places like Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Beneficiaries will receive a Rs 5,000 subsidy, and the train, which has bogies that resemble important temples, will depart Bengaluru in August.

