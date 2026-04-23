Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and his father P Chidambaram cast their votes in Sivaganga, expressing confidence in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance's victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and urging youth to vote for progress.

Karti Chidambaram Confident of Alliance Victory

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday cast his vote at Chittal Achi Memorial School in Kandanur in the ongoing polling for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Chidambaram's wife, Srinidhi, also exercised her franchise at the polling station. Speaking with the media, Chidambaram asserted confidence in a favourable outcome for the Congress alliance and asserted that Tamil Nadu Minister K R Periyakaruppan will emerge victorious from the Tirupattur constituency. He particularly encouraged the youth to arrive in large numbers and cast their votes after giving due thought to the candidate, party ideology and leadership, calling the right to vote both a privilege and a duty.

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"The election is proceeding peacefully, as usual. We firmly believe that the outcome we expect will materialise. Regarding the Tiruppattur assembly constituency, I am fully confident that Minister Periyakaruppan will win again with a significant majority. As for the younger generation, claims about their support for certain individuals are just social media myths. Young people are active in all political parties. They should vote thoughtfully, considering the candidate, party ideology, and leadership. I am very confident that our alliance will win the election and perform well in this region," he said.

P Chidambaram Urges Youth to Vote for Secularism

Earlier, Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram cast his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga, and urged the youth to vote for an alliance that represents secularism and progress in Tamil Nadu. Speaking to ANI after casting his vote, Chidambaram pitched in for the "stable government" of DMK that he said has delivered growth and welfare measures.

"I appreciate the enthusiasm shown by young voters this time. I hope they will vote, but they should vote for a stable government, for growth and for welfare measures. They can't vote for a fanciful idea, they have to vote for a stable govt, growth and welfare measures that have been delivered by the DMK Govt in the last 5 years. I hope they will continue to deliver," Chidambaram said.

"I am sure they will continue to deliver, the youth must vote for secularism and progress...In Tamil Nadu, I am confident that the Secular Progressive Alliance will win and the DMK will form a Govt," he added.

Tamil Nadu Goes to Polls

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (Phase 1) amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today in both states. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections are being held in a single phase today, while West Bengal will witness two phases of polling in the Assembly elections 2026, with the second phase scheduled to take place on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Polling is being held for 234 Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its welfare record, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.