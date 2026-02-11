Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara visited the family of techie Chandan Kumar, murdered in a Toronto shooting. He offered condolences and said the body would be repatriated in 3-4 days as a probe continues in Canada.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara visited the residence of Chandan Kumar in Thyamagondlu, following the techie's murder in Canada in a shooting incident, and informed that the latter's body may be brought back within the next three to four days. He offered condolences and support to the grieving family.

"Personally visited the residence of Chandan Kumar from Tyamagondlu village in Nelamangala taluk, who lost his life in an accident that occurred in the city of Toronto, Canada, and offered condolences to the grieving family members," Parameshwara said. "The talented Chandan Kumar, who was working as a project manager in a software company in Toronto, was the only son of the retired teacher couple, Nandan Kumar. Seeing the parents' wail of grief at losing the son who was supposed to live well and be their support filled his heart with immense distress. I pray that the divine grants the family the strength to bear this sorrow," he added.

Probe Underway, Body to be Repatriated

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Parameshwara said that a probe into the murder of Chandan Kumar was ongoing in Canada. "Chandan Kumar (techie from Karnataka) has been murdered in Canada. We have not yet received information about the reason behind the killing. May his soul rest in peace. I will meet his family today. An investigation into the murder is underway there. Our High Commissioner to Canada is in discussions to repatriate the body. The body may be brought back within the next three to four days," he said.

Earlier, the Karnataka Home Minister requested the Canadian governemnt to conduct a thorough investigation into the murder of techie Chandan Kumar. "I urge the Canadian government, through the Central Ministry of External Affairs, to conduct a thorough investigation into the Chandan Kumar murder case and ensure justice is served. Kannadigas living in Canada need not fear because of this incident. The Karnataka government is committed to the safety of all Kannadigas," Parameshwara posted on X.

Details of the Incident

According to the Toronto Police, Chandan Kumar was killed in a shooting incident in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre in the Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27 area. The victim was found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital, police said. (ANI)