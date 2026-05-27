Karnataka LoP R Ashoka alleges 'no governance' in the state due to a 'chair fight' between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. He cited Home Minister G Parameshwara's remarks and pointed to the state taking over Rs 1 lakh crore in loans.

Amid a leadership tussle, Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) and BJP leader R Ashoka launched a sharp attack on the state government, alleging a breakdown of administration and internal power struggle within the Congress leadership in the state.

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Speaking to reporters here, Ashoka said Karnataka was witnessing "no governance" due to an ongoing "chair fight" between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. "G Parameshwara, the state Home Minister, is now saying that there is no administration in Karnataka. For the last year, there has been no administration because of the chair fight between the CM and the Deputy CM. There is no governance. Every year, they are taking more than Rs 1 lakh crore in loans," Ashoka said.

Breakfast Meeting Fuels Leadership Speculation

His remarks come amid renewed political buzz within the ruling Congress over leadership dynamics, with Siddaramaiah on Thursday scheduled to hold a breakfast meeting with his deputy CM Shivakumar at the CM's official residence in Bengaluru. The meeting has triggered speculation in political circles of leadership change within the state leadership, even as Congress leaders have maintained that discussions are routine and focused on administrative and organisational matters.

High Command Dismisses Rumours

Earlier, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had dismissed reports of any leadership change, stating that recent high-level meetings in Delhi involving party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, and other senior leaders were limited to election-related discussions. He clarified that the talks were focused on Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections and not on any leadership transition in Karnataka, calling such reports "speculation".

BJP Intensifies Criticism Amid Internal Chatter

Despite the official clarification, internal chatter within the Karnataka Congress has persisted, particularly after the state government completed two-and-a-half years in office last year. Sections within the party have intermittently backed Shivakumar for the top post, while some workers have also projected support for senior leader G Parameshwara.

As this happens, the BJP has intensified its criticism, claiming that governance in Karnataka has suffered due to internal divisions and rising debt levels. The upcoming breakfast meeting between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar is now being closely watched in political circles for any indication of coordination or internal discussions within the state leadership.