    Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao points finger at official negligence regarding female foeticide in state

    Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expresses grave concern over rising female foeticide cases in Karnataka, citing negligence among health officials. Vowing stringent measures, he emphasizes cooperation between health and police departments. Rao pledges a statewide program to combat gender-based foetus termination, promising severe action against complicit personnel. He urges collective efforts to address the issue for societal welfare.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed deep concern over the rising cases of female foeticide in Karnataka, attributing it to the negligent attitude of health department officials. Rao addressed the media following his visit to a residence in Hullenahalli taluk, where an alleged incident of female foetus termination had taken place. He emphasized the urgency for collaboration between health and police departments in handling such sensitive cases.

    Expressing disappointment at the lack of seriousness exhibited by officials, Rao stressed the need for a thorough investigation into the matter. "The irresponsibility showcased by our health department officials in this district is alarming. It is evident that they have overlooked their duties," Rao stated during the press briefing.

    Mandya shocker: Over 900 cases of female feticide, alleged network of hospitals revealed

    The Minister pledged to introduce a comprehensive program aimed at implementing stringent measures statewide to combat the menace of gender-based foetus detection and termination, branding it as a heinous act. Acknowledging the Bangalore Police's discovery of a network involved in such activities, Rao assured that the government is taking the issue seriously.

    Highlighting previous visits by health department officials to Alemane, Rao pointed out that no evidence of female foeticide was found during their inspection two months ago. He warned of severe repercussions for any health department personnel found complicit in such diabolical acts.

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah vows stern action against feticide, advocates for Tulu recognition

    Calling for a high-level investigation into the case, Rao affirmed the government's commitment to preventing such incidents in the future. "Stringent action will be taken against those responsible. We must instil fear in the minds of those contemplating such actions," he declared.

    Emphasizing the significance of a balanced sex ratio for society's welfare, Rao urged collective efforts to eradicate this issue. The press conference was attended by MLAs Darshan Puttannaiah, P. Ravikumar, Kadalur Uday, District Health Officer Dr. K. Mohan, Dr. Bette Gowda, and Congress leader M. S. Chidambara.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi raises concerns over rice distribution in Karnataka

    Does Governor have independent power to withhold assent, Supreme Court to examine

    UP 'saree' murders: 9 women killed in 6 months in Bareilly, 'psycho killer' on the run AJR

    Viral Video: Visually-impaired man in Karnataka brutally attacked; forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', beard burnt vkp

    Tamil Nadu: Enforcement Directorate officer arrested over Rs 20 lakh bribery

    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi raises concerns over rice distribution in Karnataka

    3 reasons why you should wait for Redmi 13C gcw

    Does Governor have independent power to withhold assent, Supreme Court to examine

    Jane Austen to Stephenie Meyer: 7 famous authors born in December ATG

    UP 'saree' murders: 9 women killed in 6 months in Bareilly, 'psycho killer' on the run AJR

