Karnataka minister D Sudhakar died at 66. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, DK Shivakumar, and other Congress leaders expressed grief, remembering him as a dedicated public servant who contributed significantly to the state and his constituency.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday expressed grief over the death of Karnataka minister D Sudhakar, describing him as a dedicated leader who served the state with compassion and whose contributions to public life will be remembered.

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D Sudhakar, 66, was declared dead at around 3.15 am on Sunday, according to officials at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences.

In a post on X, the Congress MP wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of senior Congress leader and Karnataka Minister D. Sudhakar ji. Sudhakar ji spent his life serving Karnataka with dedication and compassion. His contribution to public life will always be remembered."

Deeply saddened by the passing of senior Congress leader and Karnataka Minister D. Sudhakar ji. Sudhakar ji spent his life serving Karnataka with dedication and compassion. His contribution to public life will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family,… pic.twitter.com/LOVy4h9erH — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 10, 2026 "My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and supporters," the post read.

Other Congress leaders pay tribute

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed deep sorrow over the death of D Sudhakar. He said Sudhakar, who served as MLA from Hiriyur and held key ministerial roles, made valuable contributions to public service and would be remembered by many supporters and colleagues.

In a post on X, Shivakumar wrote, "The passing away today of our cabinet colleague D. Sudhakar, who was undergoing treatment for illness and was also a close associate, has caused immense grief. D. Sudhakar, who served as the Hiriyur legislator, Chitradurga district in-charge minister, and state planning and statistics minister, had rendered exemplary public service."

"It is a sorrowful matter that Sudhakar has left behind his family, relatives, and countless supporters today. I pray that the divine grant eternal peace to the soul of D. Sudhakar and provide strength to his family members to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti," the post read.

Further, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala also condoled the death of Sudhakar, describing him as a dedicated Congressman who remained committed to public service and the people of Hiriyur and Chitradurga throughout his life. (ANI)