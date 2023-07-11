Karnataka: Liquor prices to go up from July 20; check the revised rates

Karnataka government increases excise duty, causing liquor prices to rise from July 20. Beer faces a 10% tax hike, while Indian-made liquors see an increase of Rs 20 per peg. Popular brands like Haywards Punch and Budweiser are among those affected.

The Karnataka government had recently raised the excise duty by 20 per cent in their 2023-24 budget, resulting in updated prices for liquor that will come into effect from July 20. This decision affects various categories of alcohol, including whisky, rum, brandy, gin and others. Indian-made liquor brands will be impacted by the government's announcement.

The revised prices will lead to an increase in the cost of liquor starting from July 20. The government has issued a notification, inviting objections to be submitted within seven days.



Beer will face a 10 per cent tax hike, while Indian-made liquors (IML) will see an increase of Rs 20 per peg (60ml). Beer prices are expected to rise between Rs 3 and Rs 5.

Here are the revised prices for some of the popular brands:

Haywards Punch: Current price - Rs. 70, Revised price - Rs. 80

Budweiser: Current price - Rs. 220, Revised price - Rs. 240

Kingfisher Premium: Current price - Rs. 170, Revised price - Rs. 190

Bagpiper whisky: Current price - Rs. 106, Revised price - Rs. 120

Black and White whisky: Current price - Rs. 2464, Revised price - Rs. 2800

Old Monk rum: Current price - Rs. 137, Revised price - Rs. 155

Mansion House brandy: Current price - Rs. 220, Revised price - Rs. 240

McDowell's brandy: Current price - Rs. 170, Revised price - Rs. 190

Imperial Blue whisky: Current price - Rs. 220, Revised price - Rs. 240

Old Tower whiskey: Current price - Rs. 87, Revised price - Rs. 100



Johnnie Walker Black Label: Current price - Rs. 6,250, Revised price - Rs. 7,150

Chivas Regal: Current price - Rs. 6,250, Revised price - Rs. 7,000

Romanov vodka: Current price - Rs. 915, Revised price - Rs. 1,000

Magic Moments: Current price - Rs. 330, Revised price - Rs. 380