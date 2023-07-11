Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Liquor prices to go up from July 20; check the revised rates

     

    Karnataka government increases excise duty, causing liquor prices to rise from July 20. Beer faces a 10% tax hike, while Indian-made liquors see an increase of Rs 20 per peg. Popular brands like Haywards Punch and Budweiser are among those affected.

    Karnataka: Liquor prices to go up from July 20; check the revised rates
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 3:19 PM IST

    The Karnataka government had recently raised the excise duty by 20 per cent in their 2023-24 budget, resulting in updated prices for liquor that will come into effect from July 20. This decision affects various categories of alcohol, including whisky, rum, brandy, gin and others. Indian-made liquor brands will be impacted by the government's announcement.

    The revised prices will lead to an increase in the cost of liquor starting from July 20. The government has issued a notification, inviting objections to be submitted within seven days.

    Karnataka Budget 2023: Liquor prices rise; Excise duty increased by 20%

    Beer will face a 10 per cent tax hike, while Indian-made liquors (IML) will see an increase of Rs 20 per peg (60ml). Beer prices are expected to rise between Rs 3 and Rs 5.

    Here are the revised prices for some of the popular brands:

    Haywards Punch: Current price - Rs. 70, Revised price - Rs. 80

    Budweiser: Current price - Rs. 220, Revised price - Rs. 240

    Kingfisher Premium: Current price - Rs. 170, Revised price - Rs. 190

    Bagpiper whisky: Current price - Rs. 106, Revised price - Rs. 120

    Black and White whisky: Current price - Rs. 2464, Revised price - Rs. 2800

    Old Monk rum: Current price - Rs. 137, Revised price - Rs. 155

    Mansion House brandy: Current price - Rs. 220, Revised price - Rs. 240

    McDowell's brandy: Current price - Rs. 170, Revised price - Rs. 190

    Imperial Blue whisky: Current price - Rs. 220, Revised price - Rs. 240

    Old Tower whiskey: Current price - Rs. 87, Revised price - Rs. 100

    Karnataka: Women in Belgaum district lock up wine shop; here's why

    Johnnie Walker Black Label: Current price - Rs. 6,250, Revised price - Rs. 7,150

    Chivas Regal: Current price - Rs. 6,250, Revised price - Rs. 7,000

    Romanov vodka: Current price - Rs. 915, Revised price - Rs. 1,000

    Magic Moments: Current price - Rs. 330, Revised price - Rs. 380

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 3:19 PM IST
