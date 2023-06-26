Karnataka: Women in Belgaum district lock up wine shop; here's why

Karnataka women lock up the wine shops in Nandikurali in order to cease the inappropriate behaviour of drunkards.

Chikkodi (Jun 26) - In a major development, a wine shop located in close proximity to a government school in Nandikurali in the Raybag taluk of Belgaum district in Karnataka, has been forcefully shut down and locked by local women due to regular disturbances caused by intoxicated individuals.

The shop, named Laxmi Wines, had been a cause of concern as college students were allegedly seen consuming alcohol during daylight hours and behaving inappropriately, particularly targeting the female students attending school.



The women have repeatedly complained to both local authorities and the shop owners, urging them to relocate the establishment to a more distant location from the school and the nearby bus stand. Despite ongoing pleas for the past two years, no action has been taken, leaving the women feeling neglected and frustrated.

Furthermore, the women expressed their grief saying that their husbands, engaged in local work, often throw their earnings on alcohol, resulting in domestic conflicts. The wrongful behavior of the local college students compounded this issue since the students engage themselves in unusual fights.



Expressing their anger and dissatisfaction, one of the women said, “Having the local bars and wine shops in the main road of the village creates inevitable disturbance among the general public. The daily drinkers involve the local girls in conversation and often misbehave. In order to cease this, the shop must be relocated at least 1-2 km away from the main road, bus stand, and the school."

It is evident that the local authority needs to intervene and stop such mishappenings in the village. Keeping such shops in close proximity to educational institutions is concerning.