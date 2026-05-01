Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar affirmed his loyalty to Congress amid leadership change talks, stating he'll follow party directions. Congress President Kharge said the high command will decide on the CM post collectively with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Shivakumar Asserts Loyalty to Party

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday addressed ongoing discussions regarding a leadership transition in the state, asserting his loyalty towards the Congress party. Following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement, Shivakumar stated that "our party leaders' words are very important. We will go by the party's directions."

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Following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, while speaking to ANI, said, "As a Congress man, I have been very loyal to the party. Our party leaders' words are very important. We will go by the party's directions."

High Command to Decide Collectively: Kharge

Meanwhile, on Friday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge clarified that any decision regarding a possible change in Karnataka Chief Minister will be taken collectively by the party's high command, comprising himself, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to the media, Kharge said, "They said there's a talk of change every day. Let me clarify, the decision will be made by all three of us together: myself as AICC President, Sonia Gandhi as CPP Chairperson, and Rahul Gandhi as Leader of the Opposition." He emphasised that the Congress high command follows a structured consultative process involving senior leadership before arriving at any conclusion on key organisational and political matters.

"I always emphasise our collective decision-making process, yet you often spin it as if Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi aren't involved. That's not the case. Within the High Command, we hold extensive discussions and consult with other senior leaders, carefully weighing the potential outcomes before taking any action. Once we've set a date, we will reach a final decision together. As of now, no date has been finalised, so it's premature to speculate on any changes," he added. Kharge further stated that once a decision is taken, it will be in the best interest of Karnataka and urged everyone to respect the final call of the party leadership.

Earlier on Thursday, Kharge had said that the Congress high command is expected to soon resolve the leadership uncertainty in Karnataka, either by allowing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to continue in office or by approving a cabinet reshuffle, depending on the organisational assessment.

Background of the Leadership Tussle

The Congress government in Karnataka has been witnessing internal differences over leadership-sharing arrangements, particularly between supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Sections within the party have been demanding that Shivakumar be made Chief Minister for the remaining term, citing an alleged 2023 "power-sharing agreement".

The leadership tussle has led to multiple rounds of discussions between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in an effort to avoid escalation and maintain stability within the state government. The issue gained momentum after the government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term in November last year. Along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara is also seen as a key figure in the internal leadership dynamics within the Karnataka Congress unit. (ANI)