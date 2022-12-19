Sadhguru cheers fitting finale between Argentina and France at World Cup 2022; lauds football's victory

Argentina beat France on penalties (4-2) to win the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Sunday at Doha's Lusail Stadium. Following the epic final, spiritual leader Sadhguru applauded the 'high calibre game' and stated eventually, football emerged victorious.

The Qatar World Cup 2022 final that saw Argentina beat France on penalties (4-2) will go down in the history of the tournament as one of the greatest grand finales. Football lovers were enthralled by an epic 120 minutes that saw a brace from Lionel Messi, a goal from Angel di Maria for Argentina and a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe. Eventually, it was Messi and Co. that emerged victorious as they defeated the defending champions on penalties.

Fans worldwide erupted in celebration as Argentina won a historic third World Cup title, and Messi bagged his first glory at the football's grandest stage. Spiritual guru Sadhguru was no exception. The Indian yogi and mystic was spotted attending the tightly contested final at Doha's Lusail Stadium.

Following the game, Sadhguru took to Twitter to applaud one of the World Cup's greatest finals. "A fitting finale. Football wins! Congratulations to Argentina & France on a truly high calibre game," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Sadhguru, who is spearheading the Save Soil Movement, was also seen kicking the #ScoreForSoil campaign ball ahead of the match. The campaign, against the backdrop of the FIFA World Cup 2022, encourages people to put up a video on social media of their best football shot and #ScoreForSoil in support of the Save Soil movement.

The Save Soil Movement is bringing the world's attention to saving dying soil and is urging nations to mandate 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils around the world through policy-driven initiatives.

