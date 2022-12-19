Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sadhguru cheers fitting finale between Argentina and France at World Cup 2022; lauds football's victory

    Argentina beat France on penalties (4-2) to win the Qatar World Cup 2022 on Sunday at Doha's Lusail Stadium. Following the epic final, spiritual leader Sadhguru applauded the 'high calibre game' and stated eventually, football emerged victorious.

    Sadhguru cheers fitting finale between Argentina and France at World Cup 2022; lauds football's victory snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 3:55 PM IST

    The Qatar World Cup 2022 final that saw Argentina beat France on penalties (4-2) will go down in the history of the tournament as one of the greatest grand finales. Football lovers were enthralled by an epic 120 minutes that saw a brace from Lionel Messi, a goal from Angel di Maria for Argentina and a hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe. Eventually, it was Messi and Co. that emerged victorious as they defeated the defending champions on penalties.

    Also read: Argentina win Qatar 2022: How the Messi vs Mbappe battle treated fans to G.O.A.T World Cup final

    Fans worldwide erupted in celebration as Argentina won a historic third World Cup title, and Messi bagged his first glory at the football's grandest stage. Spiritual guru Sadhguru was no exception. The Indian yogi and mystic was spotted attending the tightly contested final at Doha's Lusail Stadium.

    Following the game, Sadhguru took to Twitter to applaud one of the World Cup's greatest finals. "A fitting finale. Football wins! Congratulations to Argentina & France on a truly high calibre game," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

    Sadhguru, who is spearheading the Save Soil Movement, was also seen kicking the #ScoreForSoil campaign ball ahead of the match. The campaign, against the backdrop of the FIFA World Cup 2022, encourages people to put up a video on social media of their best football shot and #ScoreForSoil in support of the Save Soil movement.

    The Save Soil Movement is bringing the world's attention to saving dying soil and is urging nations to mandate 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils around the world through policy-driven initiatives.

    Also read: 'Messi will be sainted': Peter Drury's commentary wins hearts as Argentina crowned World Cup 2022 champions

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manipur woman killed by stray bullet shot during FIFA World Cup celebrations - adt

    Manipur woman killed by stray bullet shot during FIFA World Cup celebrations; probe underway

    Border row: Massive protest at Belagavi for no to maha mela, officials impose section 144 AJR

    Border row: Massive protest at Belagavi for no to maha mela, officials impose section 144

    Border row: Maharashtra being misled over 'fake' Twitter handle issue, says Ashok Chavan

    Border row: Maharashtra being misled over 'fake' Twitter handle issue, says Ashok Chavan

    No point in returning to China Dalai Lama amid Tawang tensions AJR

    'No point in returning to China': Dalai Lama amid Tawang tensions

    Want to install Dawood Ibrahims poster BJP slams Congress over Veer Savarkar portrait in Karnataka Assembly AJR

    'Want to install Dawood Ibrahim's poster?': BJP slams Congress over Savarkar's portrait in Karnataka Assembly

    Recent Stories

    Disha Patani SEXY pictures: Actress' never-seen-before avatar for Yodha RBA

    Disha Patani SEXY pictures: Actress' never-seen-before avatar for Yodha

    Manipur woman killed by stray bullet shot during FIFA World Cup celebrations - adt

    Manipur woman killed by stray bullet shot during FIFA World Cup celebrations; probe underway

    Constipation Awareness Month: Everything you need to know about the condition RBA

    Constipation Awareness Month: Everything you need to know about the condition

    Border row: Massive protest at Belagavi for no to maha mela, officials impose section 144 AJR

    Border row: Massive protest at Belagavi for no to maha mela, officials impose section 144

    football World champion Lionel Messi sends heartwarming message to Argentina fans after lifting Qatar 2022 trophy snt

    World champion Messi sends heartwarming message to Argentina fans after lifting Qatar 2022 trophy

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon