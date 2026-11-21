Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh confirmed plans to draft regulations for bike taxis after a Supreme Court ruling upheld their operation, emphasizing that passenger safety and document verification remain the government's top priority.

Karnataka Govt Mulls New Rules For Bike Taxis Post Supreme Court

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI): Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh on Friday said a final decision on allowing bike taxi services in the state will be taken after holding another round of discussions with the Advocate General, following the Supreme Court's order on the matter. Reacting to the Supreme Court order, Suresh said the government would have to comply with the court's directions but was considering framing regulations and imposing restrictions rather than imposing a blanket ban on bike taxis.

"Instead of banning bike taxis as per the Supreme Court direction, we have given serious thought to framing several rules and imposing restrictions. Instructions have already been given to Transport Department officials to frame rules in this regard," he said. The Minister said passenger safety, particularly that of women travelling in bike taxis, would remain the government's priority. "Safety of co-passengers travelling in bike taxis, especially women passengers, is our priority. Against this background, documents of bike taxi riders, GPS installation, vehicle insurance and other documents will be verified. A decision to allow bike taxis will be taken after framing such rules," Suresh said. He added that the government would hold further discussions with the Advocate General before taking a final call on the matter.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the Karnataka government's appeal challenging a Karnataka High Court judgment permitting bike taxi services to operate across the State. A bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order, upholding the High Court's decision that paved the way for the continuation of bike taxi operations in Karnataka. The dispute stems from a January 23, 2026 judgment of the High Court's division bench comprising then Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi, which had set aside an earlier order directing bike taxi operators to suspend services until the State formulated a regulatory policy. The High Court had allowed appeals filed by aggregators Ola, Uber and Rapido, along with motorcycle owners and the Bike Taxi Welfare Association. It held that motorcycles could be registered as transport vehicles and operated as contract carriages, subject to regulatory requirements imposed by the State. The Karnataka government subsequently moved the Supreme Court, raising concerns over passenger safety, insurance coverage and the absence of adequate safeguards for users of bike taxi services. Other auto and taxi driver associations had also challenged the High Court's decision, arguing that allowing bike taxis without equivalent regulatory obligations would adversely affect conventional transport operators. With the dismissal of the appeals, the High Court's ruling permitting bike taxi services in Karnataka remains undisturbed. (ANI)