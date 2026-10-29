Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav held a formal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday, following her recent appointment as the state's governor and her swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru earlier this month.

Governor Sudha Yadav Meets PM Modi

Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in Delhi. The Prime Minister’s Office shared the information in a post on X, stating that the Karnataka Governor had met the Prime Minister.

Newly appointed Karnataka Governor Sudha Yadav took the oath of office at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on October 16 in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other dignitaries. Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru administered the oath of office and secrecy. She was appointed Karnataka Governor by President Droupadi Murmu after the completion of the tenure of outgoing Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Background and Political Career

Yadav is a former Lok Sabha MP from Mahendragarh in Haryana and a member of the BJP Parliamentary Board. She holds an MSc and a PhD in Chemistry from IIT Roorkee and served as a member of the National Commission for Backwards Classes from 2019 to 2022. A prominent OBC leader from Haryana, Yadav entered electoral politics following the death of her husband, Sukhbir Singh Yadav, a BSF Deputy Commandant who was martyred during the Kargil War. She subsequently represented Mahendragarh in the Lok Sabha and held various organisational responsibilities within the BJP.

Recent Gubernatorial Appointments

Earlier on Monday, President Murmu has appointed four new Governors to the States, naming Sudha Yadav as Karnataka Governor, Dhal Singh Bisen as Uttarakhand Governor, Braj Mohan Ram as Odisha Governor and Dushyant Gautam as Sikkim Governor, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. Om Prakash Mathur, who was serving as the Governor of Sikkim, has been appointed Governor of Keralam, while Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the incumbent Governor of Keralam, has been appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu.

Profiles of New Appointees

Dhal Singh Bisen, appointed Governor of Uttarakhand, is a former Lok Sabha MP from Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh. He has served as an MLA and a Cabinet Minister in the Madhya Pradesh government, handling portfolios including School Education, Forest, Transport and Mines. He has also chaired the Madhya Pradesh Fourth State Finance Commission.

Braj Mohan Ram, a Dalit leader from the Dhobi community, was appointed as the Governor of Odisha. He is a former parliamentarian from Jharkhand who represented Palamu in the Lok Sabha for three consecutive terms, winning elections in 1996, 1998 and 1999. He also served as an MLA in undivided Bihar.

Dushyant Gautam, appointed Governor of Sikkim, is a former BJP National General Secretary and former president of the party's Scheduled Caste Morcha. He has served as a councillor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and as a Rajya Sabha member.

The appointments are part of a broader reshuffle involving six states, with the Governors of Sikkim and Keralam being reassigned to Keralam and Tamil Nadu, respectively. The new appointments will take effect from the dates on which the appointees assume charge of their respective offices. (ANI)

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