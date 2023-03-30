Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra to take on Siddaramaiah from Varuna seat?

    Karnataka Election 2023: Varuna in Mysuru district is among the key seats to watch out for as Siddaramaiah, the Congress legislature party leader and former Chief Minister, has thrown his hat in the ring in this segment, currently represented his son Yathindra.

    Party stalwart B S Yediyurappa on Thursday did not rule out the chance of his son B Y Vijayendra running in the May 10 Assembly elections in Varuna constituency amid speculation over who the BJP would field against Karnataka Congress strongman Siddaramaiah.

    Reporters questioned Yediyurappa about whether Vijayendra would replace Varuna on the field, and he responded, "Discussions are going on. Siddaramaiah is aware that his position is eroding. I don't believe he has it so simple. We'll put up a strong contender. We're going to battle hard. Let’s see what happens.”

    The BJP veteran and four-time Chief Minister said the decision on whether to give the Varuna ticket to Vijayendra, who is the state BJP vice-president, would be left to the party's central leadership. Commenting further, Siddaramaiah told media at the Congress headquarters that he wasn't concerned about the opponent he would face.

    Congress state president D K Shivakumar who was also present, quipped that his party would welcome it if Yediyurappa himself decided to contest from Varuna. Yediyurappa has announced his retirement from electoral politics.

    (With PTI inputs)

