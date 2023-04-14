Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Will Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predictions come true?

    Jan Ki Baat is famously known for its accurate numbers, not only in Karnataka, but in the entire country. This survey is recognized as another name for the reliability of election polls. The country waits for the Jan Ki Baat survey during elections.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Will Asianet News-Jan Ki Baat opinion poll predictions come true?
    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    It looks like the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 will be historic and exciting one as Jan Ki Baat, an opinion poll, has come before the people with its accurate election numbers.

    Jan Ki Baat is famously known for its accurate numbers, not only in Karnataka, but in the entire country. This survey is recognized as another name for the reliability of election polls. The country waits for the Jan Ki Baat survey during elections.

    Jan Ki Baat Editor-in-Chief Pradeep Bhandari is one of the best election experts in the country. Be it pre-election polls of the country or polling booth polls, Jan Ki Baat organization belongs to those who can objectively sense the pulse of the people and give the numbers close to the results.

    Number prediction in Karnataka Election 2018:

    So far, Jan Ki Baat has given accurate predictions in 36 polls. Whatever the election, Jan Ki Baat goes around the town, talks to the people, knows their pulse and gives the numbers that are close to the result.

    In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Jan Ki Baat predicted that BJP will win 102 to 108 seats, while Congress will win 72-74, JDS 42-44 and others 2-4 seats. Accordingly, in the result, BJP won 104 seats, Congress 81, JDS 37 and other 2 seats.

    (The result of the opinion poll will be declared at 9 pm today. Stay tuned for all the latest news and updates.)

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 6:26 PM IST
